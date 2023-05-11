BIRTH: Molly Stapleton, daughter of Lillian Sergent of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, became the mother of Phoenix Allen Stapleton April 3. May this little one bring happiness, joy, love, excitement and fulfillment to the families.
DRAMA/COMEDY: Stars ‘R’ Us Theater Troupe presents “Wine in the Wilderness,” a drama/comedy written by Alice Childress, renowned artist/playwright, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Foundry Theater, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, second floor, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $20, $15 students and $10 ages 55 and older.
AWARDED: Anne Quisenberry of Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers recently received several awards during the club’s Achievement Day. She placed first in the quilts category; toys and card making.
GONE FISHING: Wayne National Forest in Pedro, Ohio, hosts Kids’ Fishing Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Lake Vesuvius. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The event is open to ages 4-17, accompanied by parent or guardian. Other activities are available. Call 740-534-6500.
ACCEPTED: Joshua Bonyak, son of Mike and Faith Bonyak, has been accepted into the Governor’s School for the Arts. He plans to study acting. The Bonyak family are members of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Congratulations Josh.
HOT DOGS: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 93 hosts a hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Ceredo Foodfair.
SCHOLAR: Abby Christian of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is one of eight students chosen as members of Marshall University’s 37th class of Yeager Scholars. She attends Boyd County High School, where she was selected as a 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar. She plans to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. Students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have accepted full scholarships to attend MU.
BASH: Barstool Rough N’ Rowdy brings its American redneck bash to Huntington Friday, May 12. The event featuring 20 fights and a ring girl contest begins at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets range from $24 to $59.
LIVE MUSIC: Sound Checks Music Series continues Friday, May 12, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Marielle Kraft, indie pop singer/songwriter, now based in Nashville, is featured at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23.50.
WINNER: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Ella Giles of Huntington High placed first in the 10th-grade poetry category.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dot Adkins, Trevor Ashworth, John McMahon, Maddison Hall, Caroline Prater, Carly Hughes, Dawn Barcroft, Lauren Lipinski, Tyler Ray, Kirsten Budd, Mace Sturm, Jon Fannin, Janet Sebert, Fred Mader, Tammi Cox, Jo Anna Smith, Dave Adams, Patrick Owen Miller, Lillian Earl, Carol Thorp, Barb Tufts.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Nash, Kennedi Brainard, Callie McClanahan, Sabrina Ray, Beverly Turner, Mary Marshall, Audrey Hampton, Chuck Jones becomes 60 plus 5 (65), Travis McIntochi, Kalim Barnes still in early 20s at 23, Tim Cumpton spins the last of the 50s at 59, Dan Beals, Ryann Maynard, James Wagner, Darrell Legg, Regina Lafferty, Raul Hernandez, Michelly Frizao, Ann Ray, Betty Hinkle, Piper White, Katy Sepulveda,
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy and Danielle Grant, Robert and Kay Ratcliff, Chad and Lori Halstead, Tim and Cheryl Conzett.
CHUCKLE: The kindergarten softball team’s game was rained out, so the coach explained that they would schedule a makeup game. One boy raised his hand and stated firmly that there was no way he was going to play a makeup game, and that he absolutely would not wear makeup!
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
