The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

BIRTH: Molly Stapleton, daughter of Lillian Sergent of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, became the mother of Phoenix Allen Stapleton April 3. May this little one bring happiness, joy, love, excitement and fulfillment to the families.

DRAMA/COMEDY: Stars ‘R’ Us Theater Troupe presents “Wine in the Wilderness,” a drama/comedy written by Alice Childress, renowned artist/playwright, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Foundry Theater, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, second floor, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $20, $15 students and $10 ages 55 and older.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you