SPEAKER: Julie Childers, interim executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington Inc., recently spoke for the Rotary Club of Barboursville.
NAMED: 11 Ohio University Southern students were named outstanding graduates, nominated by faculty members at the Ironton university. These students must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service. This year’s outstanding graduates were M’Kenzie McMaster, Associate in Applied Business, business management technology; Brea Spurlock, Associate in Applied Science, medical assisting technology; Layne Lee, Associate in Applied Science, electronic media; Sarah Conley, Associate in Applied Science, nursing; Seth Hensley, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood; Tyler McCormick, Bachelor of Science in education, middle childhood; Makayla Clark, Bachelor of Science in health, health services administration; Casey Coriell, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Garrett Carpenter, Bachelor of Specialized Studies; Lauralei Akers, Bachelor of Social Work; and Kara Smith, Master of Social Work. Congratulations on your graduation and being named as outstanding.
MARKET: The Second Saturday Market — May Edition is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in Huntington. Market vendors set up on the brick patio in front of Visitors Center.
DEDICATED: A performance of “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel was conducted on Easter Sunday by the sanctuary choir of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. The event was in dedication to God’s glory and the late Jim McVey, the longest choir participant who died April 23.
RACING: Vores Compact Touring Series racing begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Ona Speedway. The second annual Freedom Used Autos Fly By 40 features several classes. Admission is $15 ages 15 and older; $10 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger. Pit passes are also available at different costs.
REMEMBERING: Thursday, May 12, is the day for memories to abound in my mind of a special friend, Marjorie LaCoss, as she would have been 95-plus years old but was called to her heavenly home Aug. 3, 2013, where age is no factor. This longtime South Point, Ohio, resident and member of First Baptist Church of South Point left me with inspiration and fond memories from her life, which keep her legacy alive.
PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13 to 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Portsmouth High School Gym and 9 a.m. at Portsmouth City Schools. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent or guardian signature. If not available for free physical, appointments are accepted for $25 fee. Masks or facial coverings are required. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
CELEBRATION: As some people change from year to year or even day to day, Dallas Cassidy has remained the same throughout the many years my sister worked with him at Mountaineer Gas Co., where he retired with many years of service. I have never met this inspiring, uplifting and well-liked gentleman, but with all the good things I’ve heard from her and others, he sounds like he is one of the greatest and someone I feel blessed to know about. As he celebrates another birthday Friday, May 13, here’s hoping he continues reading this column and is blessed with good health, love and happiness.
