CONCERT: Rodney Barbour presents an organ concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Westmoreland United Methodist Church, where he attended as a child. The native West Virginian is a concert organist, trombonist, director of vocal and instrumental music, educator, presenter and entertainer. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
GENTLEMAN: A true Christian gentleman, whom I met for the first time in May 2021, celebrates becoming another year older Thursday, May 18, as he steps over 70 to try the one after (71). John Ferguson of Huntington retired from Steel of West Virginia in late 2020 with 20 years’ service but no doubt stays busy at home, in the neighborhood and at church. As this warm-spirited and kind husband of Connie Ferguson was given the welcome mat last year for a new ‘chapter’ in age, he is being wished a greater and stronger year of blessings and a year of rest and relaxation.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Fenced In at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
MEMORIES: Although he was laid to rest in a local cemetery, where his grave can be visited, Joe Keefer is still thought about in a mighty and loving way. Joe, a retiree from Mountaineer Gas Co. with 41 years’ service and member of U.S. Naval Reserve for nine years, was a special and true friend to my sister, Jeannie Grieco, who worked with him at the gas company, and like a member of my family as he stood by for good and bad times. Joe would have celebrated his 94th birthday Friday, May 19, but he passed away Nov. 27, 2019.
SPORTS PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13-19 at two local high schools Thursday, May 18. From 9 to 11 a.m., physicals are available at Rock Hill High School or from 1 to 3 p.m. at South Point High School. If athletes can’t make the free dates, appointments are accepted for $25 or they can visit primary care provider or pediatrician. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature. For forms, visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com/SportsPhysicals. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
ELDER: Bradley Franks was recently installed and ordained as a ruling elder at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Bradley, married to Rebekah Perry Franks, is dad to two sons. He is also the son of Dr. Adam and Emily Franks. Congratulations Bradley and may you continue to follow God’s will.
WINE TASTING: “Vineyard in the Village: The Return” takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Central Avenue from Main Street to Slaughter Street, Barboursville. Ticket entry includes wine sampling featuring various wines provided by 36 supplies, as well as a complimentary wine glass. An additional VIP ticket with special wines and food sampling is available from 5 to 6 p.m. on the patio of Main Street on Central Ave. Tickets are $35 to $85.
AWARDED: Bonnie Holmes of Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers was recently presented an award for photography during the club’s Achievement Day. She also was third-place winner in the clothing category. Congratulations to this homemaker for her continued talents.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Len Rogers, Erik Legg, Jesse Golden, Kristina Painter, Anne Dandelet, Pat Quackenbush, Teresa Dial, Sesilia Riley, Amy Neal, Grant Thomas Hawthorne turns 25, Jared Fredeking, Terri Rowe, Beckett Dean, Alexander Sanders.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Robert and Robin Hutton celebrate 49 years, Sharon and Don Gross.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chuck Mann, Chase Mann, Rosie Bright, Alex Naegele, Deryck Almeida, Stephen S. Fitz, Clayton Holbrook, Laynce Cruz, Peggy Jeffrey, Terry Triplett, David Humphreys, Randy Mayhew, Spencyr Harmon, Michael Stull, Joyce Sayre, Keith Boggs leaves the 40s behind for number 50, Nicki Matthews, Ron Piaskowski.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Toby and Alisa Spiker, Carl and Sandy Pemberton celebrate their 45th, Steve and Janet Sebert.
CHUCKLE: When a man walked into a restaurant with a full-grown ostrich, the waitress asked for their orders. The man said, “A hamburger, fries and a coke.” She then turned to the ostrich and asked, “What’s yours?” “I’ll have the same,” said the ostrich. A short time later, the waitress returned with the order. “That will be $9.40 please.” The man reached into his pocket and pulled out the exact change for payment. The next day, the man and ostrich went to the restaurant again and the man said, “A hamburger, fries and a coke.” The ostrich said, “I’ll have the same.” Again, the man reached into his pocket and paid with exact change. This became routine until the two entered again. “The usual?” asked the waitress. “No, this is Friday night, so I will have a steak, baked potato and salad,” said the man. “Same,” said the ostrich. The waitress brought the order and said, “That will be $32.62.” Once again, the man pulled the exact change out of his pocket and placed it on the table. The waitress could not hold back her curiosity any longer. “Excuse me, sir. How do you manage to always come up with the exact change in your pocket every time?” “Well,” said the man. “Several years ago, I was cleaning the attic and found an old lamp. When I rubbed it, a Genie appeared and offered me two wishes. My first one was that if I ever had to pay for anything, I would just put my hand in my pocket and right amount of money would always be there.” “That’s brilliant!” said the waitress. “Most people would ask for a million dollars or something, but you’ll always be as rich as you want for a long as you live!” “That’s right,” he said. “Whether it’s a gallon of milk or a Rolls Royce, the exact money is always there.” The waitress asked, “What’s with the ostrich?” The man sighed, paused and answered, “My second wish was for a tall chick with long legs who agrees with everything I say.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
