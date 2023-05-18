The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CONCERT: Rodney Barbour presents an organ concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Westmoreland United Methodist Church, where he attended as a child. The native West Virginian is a concert organist, trombonist, director of vocal and instrumental music, educator, presenter and entertainer. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.

GENTLEMAN: A true Christian gentleman, whom I met for the first time in May 2021, celebrates becoming another year older Thursday, May 18, as he steps over 70 to try the one after (71). John Ferguson of Huntington retired from Steel of West Virginia in late 2020 with 20 years’ service but no doubt stays busy at home, in the neighborhood and at church. As this warm-spirited and kind husband of Connie Ferguson was given the welcome mat last year for a new ‘chapter’ in age, he is being wished a greater and stronger year of blessings and a year of rest and relaxation.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

