SOUND CHECKS: Kitchen Dwellers, Montana-bred bluegrass group, is joined by Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, Appalachian rock band, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Pre-show entertainment features DJ EJ. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 304-561-3570.
GRADS: Two Franklin Furnace, Ohio, residents — Tina Deerfield and Jillian Spradlin — were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
KIDS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, New Heights Church and River Valley Church host a free “Kids to Parks” Day event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at April Dawn Park, Milton. Inflatables, yard games, sensory activities, hot dogs and dunking booth are available. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
PANCAKES: After three years of not having the annual pancake festival due to the pandemic, East Huntington Kiwanis Club stacks them high during the 2022 Pancake Festival from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday May 21, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St. Advance tickets are $7, obtained from several places of business and club members, or $8 at door. Visitors may eat at venue and/or take to-go orders home for $8.
PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free sports physicals for student-athletes ages 13 to 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at South Point High School Stadium, South Point, Ohio. They are also available at 5:30 p.m. at Symmes Valley/Dawson-Bryant; 6 p.m., Ironton/St. Joseph Central; and 6:30 p.m. Rock Hill. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent or guardian signature. If not available for free physical, appointments are accepted for $25 fee. Masks or facial coverings are required. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
FRIEND: In the 90 years Joe Keefer was in this world, he shared a wealth of knowledge and left such a legacy that he will never be forgotten by those knowing and loving him. He was a man of his word, a true friend to the core and was like a member of my family for many years. This retired Mountaineer Gas Co. employee working with my sister, Jeannie Grieco, with 41 years’ service was in the Naval Reserve nine years. Joe peacefully left this world Nov. 27, 2019, but would have been 93 years old Thursday, May 19. His memory lives on in the hearts and minds of many.
SING: A community hymn sing begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Union Baptist Church, Milton.
CLASS: Fish Taco Tuesday is observed Tuesday, May 24, at Huntington’s Kitchen with fish taco being made at 6 p.m. Also featured are slaw, pico de gallo and spicy crema. Limited to 16 participants ages 15 and older, the cost is $25.
FAIR: Third Saturday Village Market Fair is hosted by Village Antiques from noon to 3 p.m. May 21 at 610 W. 14th St. Local visual artists, antique vendors, vintage clothing, live music, local food and more are offered.
WALK: To commemorate the 1778 Siege of Fort Randolph, a history walk is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the fort located within Krodel Park, Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The event is sponsored by Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Point Pleasant and Town of Mason.
DROP-OFF: Tri-State Arts Association hosts a biennial juried exhibition drop-off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Huntington Museum of Art. Visit http://www.tri-stateartsassociation.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rosie Bright, Alex Naegele, Elijah Napier, Randy Mayhew, Deryck Almeida, Joyce Sayre, Sharon Hockenberry, David Humphreys, Laynce Cruz, Peggy Jeffrey, Terry Triplett, Clayton Holbrook, Kathryn Watts, Michael Stull, Keith Boggs spins the last of the 40s at 49, Spencyr Harmon, Nicki Matthews, Ron Piaskowski, Allison Harker.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Toby and Alisa Spiker, Carl and Sandy Pemberton, Steve and Janet Sebert.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joshua Harshbarger, Lucas Thompson, Julia Dickens, Rosie Cooper, Elizabeth Williams, Nathan Kinker, Jaylyn Garnett, Scott Ballard, Darrin Bird, Dan McCallister, Amy Coughenhour, Chris Ball, Bev Johnson, Marlene Byard, Jill McGlone, Vinny Richards, Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee, middle daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, spins her last birthday year of the 40s at 49, Mattie Ross becomes a teenager at 13, Jacob Ball turns 35, Jean Dotson Johnson would have celebrated No. 85 but passed away Oct. 30, 2021, Malik Harris, Jane Patterson, Marlene Khan, Mary Redling, Monida Rimer, Loretta Piakowski, Emilee Hodges, Mary Bays.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Linda Wagner, Linda and Roy Layman, Lee and Carmen Boso, Josh and Shelli Dierdorff, David and Eloise Bond.
CHUCKLE: Grandpa was telling his young grandson what life was like when he was a boy. “In the winter we’d ice skate on our pond. In the summer we could swim in the pond and pick berries in the woods. We’d swing on an old tire my dad hung from a tree on a rope. And we had a pony we rode all over the farm.” The little boy was amazed and sat silently for a minute. Finally he said, “Granddad, I wish I’d gotten to know you a lot sooner!”