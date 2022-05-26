BREW FEST: The fourth annual Brewgrass Festival featuring bands, a wine tent, craft beer and cider, local food and merchandise vendors is offered from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Heritage Station. Tickets, priced at $25 and $50, are available at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the local veterans home.
GRADS: Ironton residents among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton include Lauralei Akers, Katie Arthur, Austin Barcus, Ashley Bartram, Cassidy Blum, Katie Boyer, Emileigh Bryant, Garrett Carpenter, Sarah Conley, Charley Dalton, Alison Dickess, Amy Dunlap, Tammie Gannon, Seth Hensley, Jessica Keatley, Kyle Kleinman, M’Kenzie McMaster, Julie Morgan, Ryan Payne, Logan Price, Samantha Reid, Laken Reynolds, Kesha Sanders, Brea Spurlock, Melissa Summers, Torie Vencill, Deann Watkins and Ethan Preston.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu consists of hot dogs, macaroni salad, variety of side dishes, dessert and assorted drinks. The dinner is sponsored by Mercy Village Church of Barboursville. Call 304-736-4583.
WELCOMED: The Rev. Chris Bailey, campus minister at Marshall UKIRK since April 2017 and graduate of Wofford College with a degree in religion and philosophy, was recently welcomed at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. When attending Princeton Theological Seminary, he met his wife, the Rev. Noha Khoury-Bailey, and came to Huntington with their dog, Lucy, to serve in the Huntington community. They are parents of Michael, born August 2020.
MOVIE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts an outdoor movie night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Heritage Station. “Descendants,” featuring favorite Disney villains, begins under the stars at dark. Admission is free. Concessions may be purchased. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
PARADE: Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Point Pleasant and Town of Mason host the AMVETS Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Main Street, Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
EXHIBIT: William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive in the Ironton City Center lobby offers a new exhibit, “The Greatest Generation,” honoring Lawrence County residents serving in World War II (December 1941 to September 1945), during the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day parade with Lloyd Richmond, 102-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps participant, as honorary grand marshal.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marilyn Lilly, Catherine Rushton, Addison Handley, Jeanetta Farrell, Oliver Mast, Zane Franklin, Terri Haney, Bryson Haught, Jack Newhouse, Dick Swisher, Patricia Avey, Danny Quaranta, Reagan Robbins, Hollybrooke Cline, Marge Montgomery, Chandler Ratcliff, Staige Davis, David Martin, Kathy Lister.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Evan and Becky Arkell, Dustin and Taylor Dean (2007), Rocky and Zandra Lawrence, Linda and Wendell Dobbs, Becki and Dan Harless.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: E.A. Dowling, Michael Watts, Georgann Holbrook, Ted Johnson, Karianne Fischer, Sandy Hann, Harrison Massie, Ted Keown, Katherine Moore, Billy Wolfe, Jim Whitehead, Patricia Enochs, Jennifer Goble, Stephanie Wallace hits the big 5-0, Chris Beal, Brealynn Harper.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Charles and Susan Stephens, Andrew and Madeline Colvin (2018), BC and Pam Lusher, Patricia Proctor and Clark Ackison, Jon and Darrah Cain.
CHUCKLE: A woman went into the office of a cemetery manager and complained, “I can’t find my husband’s grave. I know he’s buried here.” “What is the name?” the manager asked. “John Jones,” she replied. Referring to his card index, the manager said, “Madam, we have no John Jones. We just have a Mary Jones.” “That’s my husband,” she said. “Everything is in my name.”