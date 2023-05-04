The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CONCERT: “From Huntington to Abbey Road,” afternoon of music and storytelling with Ed Bazel, Huntington-born award-winning pianist and recording artist, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Huntington Museum of Arts’ Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium. For this homecoming concert, he is accompanied by Laura Epling, West Virginia native and violinist, Maggie Chafee, cellist, and Karri Sarka Fischer, also of Huntington, flutist. Admission is free.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the eighth-grade prose category included Katie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima, first; Beckett Weir, Huntington Middle, second; and Lily Boster, Barboursville Middle, third.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

