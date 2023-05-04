CONCERT: “From Huntington to Abbey Road,” afternoon of music and storytelling with Ed Bazel, Huntington-born award-winning pianist and recording artist, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Huntington Museum of Arts’ Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium. For this homecoming concert, he is accompanied by Laura Epling, West Virginia native and violinist, Maggie Chafee, cellist, and Karri Sarka Fischer, also of Huntington, flutist. Admission is free.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the eighth-grade prose category included Katie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima, first; Beckett Weir, Huntington Middle, second; and Lily Boster, Barboursville Middle, third.
FEST: Heritage Farm and Museum offers the 27th annual spring festival of wagon rides, animal encounters, museum exploration and more beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Admission is $17 ages 18-64; $14 ages 65 and older, $12 ages 13-17; $10 ages 4-12; and free ages 0-3. Call 304-522-1244.
RECTOR: The Rev. David Johnston was installed as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in late April after serving on the church staff since July 2021. He served first as lay pastoral associate and then deacon before being ordained a priest in late January. The installation was presented by the Rt. Rev. Matthew D. Cowden, bishop of Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia. Previously, the Rev. Johnston was an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church 10 years and served churches and campus ministries at Northern Kentucky and Concord universities and Marshall University.
AWARDED: Wanda Crowe of Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers recently received five awards during the club’s Achievement Day. She placed first in painting, Christmas decorations, flower arrangement and ceramics. She also placed second in clothing. Congratulations on being a winner.
PERFORMANCE: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre Junior Company present “Oliver! JR.” by Lionel Bart at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. A performance is also available at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 and $10 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
THOUGHTS: Although I’ve seen photos of Kayla Pauley Wallace, I haven’t seen her in person for several years, but that doesn’t mean thoughts of her as a child have escaped my memory. The only daughter of Tim and Paula Pauley was like part of my family ... I was part of some of her ‘firsts’ as a toddler. She now is married to Chris and mother to two children and juggling life as a nurse. This wonderful inspiring Christian lady now in her 30s is being thought of again as she celebrates becoming another year older Friday, May 5. May her special day be as sweet as she always was with many to follow.
BAND: Gallia Academy Madrigals and Gallia Academy High School present the spring band concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Gallia Academy High School’s Holzer Center for the Performing Arts, Gallipolis, Ohio.
FIRST: Prayers and thoughts are with Phillis Franklin, former Huntington/Lesage native, as Thursday, May 4, is her first birthday recognition since the passing of her long-time husband and radio personality, Pastor Jim Franklin. Phillis often assisted this good pastor with his radio program by collecting the emails.
LECTURE: The Margaret Kathryn Sovine Billups Lecture Series features Homer Hickam speaking on “Connecting and Supporting Educators for the Success of All Students” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center BE-5. The West Virginia native is an American author, Vietnam War veteran and former NASA engineer who trained the first Japanese astronauts. His 1998 memoir, “Rocket Boys” or “October Sky”, was a New York Times bestseller. Registration is requested. Contact watters4@marshall.edu. The event is sponsored by the College of Education and Professional Development.
MEMORIES: A great deal of things made Ronnie Allen “Little Ronnie” Adkins special — small stature, work ethic, infectious/contagious laugh, big and kind heart, sweet smile and loving hugs, to name a few. Little Ronnie never met a stranger and loved his family — I know because he was a first cousin of mine. He would be 64 years old Thursday, May 4, but was called out of this world at an early age several years ago, but will always be with us in our heart and mind.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Kendall, Cathy Delossantos, Whitney Koenig, Ricky Allen Byrd leaves the 60s behind to try number 70, Tod Faller, Keely Tucker, Emma Fleckenstein, Monica Casto, John Collins, Lynda Hunter, Andrew Reger, Samuel F. Colvin, Danielle West, Dr. Elaine Baker, David Pancake, retired Cabell County judge, Madelyn Bowyer, Karen Cummings, Charlotte Daniels, Carissa Lawhon, Jennifer Rogers, Vanisea Winfree.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Grimm Holley, Aikesi Markman, Jenna Fields, Barbara Blankenship, C.R. Neighborgall IV, Courtney Ashley, Bettina Kelly, Brent Andrews, Martha Bennett, Samuel Booker, Marty Martinez, Caleb Totten.
CHUCKLE: Paddy saw an elderly woman drop her purse in the street, so he quickly followed her. He was just about to tap her on the shoulder when she started running for a bus. So, he ran after her shouting, “You dropped your purse! You dropped your purse!” She didn’t hear him and proceeded to get onto the bus. So, he got on the bus behind her. As he walked to the back of the bus, he breathlessly said, “You dropped your purse on the floor outside McDonald’s.” “Thank you so much,” she said, “Where is it?” He replied, “I just told you, it’s on the floor outside McDonald’s.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
