SALE: A rummage, hot dog and bake sale hosted by First Guyandotte Baptist Church Ladies for Christ is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the church, 219 Richmond St. All new rummage is featured.
PRAYER: Colossians 2:6-7: “Exalt the Lord who has established us.” Thursday, May 5, is National Day of Prayer. In every direction and in every household, prayer is needed. Take a moment and pray.
NEWBORN: Seth and Charity Jarrell, of Huntington, receive congratulations on the birth of their son, Griffin Richter Jarrell, born April 22. This newborn is a welcome addition to the family as well as the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church family. May this little prince be brought up in the ways of the Lord and never depart from them as he grows older.
COMEDY: A famous, accident-prone bear takes to the stage in a fun-filled comedy, “Paddington Gets in a Jam,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25.
SWEETS: It was sweets — a homemade mandarin orange cake — baked and delivered by one of the sweetest ladies of all time. Friends with my family for perhaps 70-plus years, Marcena “Marcie” Turley, of Lincoln County, continues to brighten the lives with her “drop-in” visits from time to time. She is that true friend standing by for whatever reason and always ready to lend a helping hand. Thanks for being that backbone in our circle of friends.
APPOINTED: Nicholas S. Preservati Jr., of Huntington, was appointed to West Virginia Public Energy Authority. The appointment, made by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, continues through June 30, 2024.
BAND: Bing Brothers Band and Jake Krack perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Fly In Cafe, Kyle Lane. The cafe opens at 5 p.m., offering a full menu, food and drink specials. Tickets are $15 at door. Call 304-733-1240.
CRAFTS: GFWC Pea Ridge Woman’s Club sponsors a spring craft market featuring variety of merchandise and gifts, crafts, food and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Barboursville Farmers Market, Farmdale Road.
FESTIVAL: The annual spring festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Heritage Farm, Harvey Road. Tickets are $17; $14 ages 65 and older; $12 ages 11-17; and $10 ages 4-10.
NOODLES: Boy Scouts of America Troop 82 hosts its annual spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Kenova United Methodist Church. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, cole slaw, bread and miscellaneous desserts. The cost is $7; $5 seniors/children; and $2 delivery. Proceeds fund community improvement projects and future scouting events.
BLOOD DRIVE: New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, hosts a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6. Contact Taunya Wilson, nhumcoh@yahoo.com or 740-886-5311.
CLEANUP: Items can be discarded during Union Township cleanup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the township lot on Coryville Road, Chesapeake, Ohio. Proof of residence must be presented. Brush and yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans or household garbage are not accepted. Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township volunteer fire departments assist and accept donations. Call Trustees Jason Forbush, 740-886-9555; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brian Wallace, Connie Grimm Holley, Aikesi Markman, Bettina Kelly, Brent Andrews, Martha Bennett, Samuel Booker, Marty Martinez, Caleb Totten.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Smith, Rick Brown, Karla Elmore, George White, Sally Davis, Kim Miller, Ethel Dunfee, Terrell Johnson, Linda Clark, Allen Kirk, Jordan Beach is legal at 21.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Patsy Stephenson, Eddie and Michele Epperson celebrate No. 22, Coral and Bob Mallory of Proctorville, Ohio, have been married 67 years.
CHUCKLE: It was Joel’s first year teaching 10th-grade geometry, and he was frustrated with the lack of effort in the class. Trying to make the group more interactive, he asked, “Who can define a polygon?” “A dead parrot,” came the reply.