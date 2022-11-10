MARKET: Second Saturday Market — November Edition is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Heritage Station. Vendors set up inside the community room of the Visitors Center.
APPOINTED: Tammy Virgin has been appointed to a senior management position in physician operations at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Effective Oct. 1, she oversees operations for physician practices at HIMG. With 25-plus years of experience in health care management, including the senior physician operations manager for St. Mary’s Medical Management, she received an associate degree in business administration from Ashland Area Vocational School.
JOINED: Mitch Cooper, of Worthington, Kentucky, became a full-time custodian at Ashland Community and Technical College. He previously was a part-time custodian at ACTC.
FILM: “Peerless City,” multi-award- and prize-winning documentary film screened at several regional film festivals, is shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Ohio University Southern Campus, Bowman Auditorium, Ironton. Registration is required. Contact Barbara Biggs, costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4622.
SUPERVISOR: Wayne National Forest has a new forest supervisor. Lee Stewart, district ranger on LaCroix District of Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota, worked throughout the Forest Service since joining in 2002. He has 20 years’ experience in many regions, including his career with Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana.
WIZARDFEST: The Ironton Wizardfest is set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, at the historic Ro-Na Cultural Center, 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton. Events, based on the “Harry Potter” books, include house sorting, reptile and creepy creatures shows, exotic animal petting zoo, escape rooms, street performers, massive Lego displays, Arthur’s flying car, wand dueling and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 12; wizard’s ball, open to 18 years and older, from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 12; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets range from $15 to $25, with the ball being $35. Tickets are available at purchase.growtix.com/eh/Ironton_Wizardfest_2022.
NUMBER 40: In the ’90s, Stevie Karr played football at Vinson, but as he celebrates turning 40 Thursday, Nov. 10, it’s as the president of the league. May his first year of the 40s period be a happy, surprise-filled one, with many more years of football to come.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry features the Kevin Prater Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; and $5 ages 12 and younger. Call 304-743-5749.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martha Carlstrom, Jeanie Jarvis, Maggie O’Dell, Brian Slappe, Paul David Dudley, Earl Heiner, Olivia Sauvageot, Earl W. Heiner Jr., Robert Ratcliff, Ron Nisbet, Ansel Meade, Oskar Meade, Madison Harper, Jim Weiler, Brenda Touchon, John Spoor, Jeff Riley, Cathy Wells, Pastor Lemming with Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Lillian Bellanceau, Scout Maynard, Linda Ore, Monica Dunfee, Ernest Leonard holds to No. 39, Sierra Rose Bailey, Julia Rutherford, Julie Tennant, Becky Simmons.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Art and Myra Lydick.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zach Daniels, Harper Ashley, Bill Starkey, Maria Folio, Sharon Smith, Lanna Waugh, Becky Sturm, Howard Adkins, Lenora Sutphin, Thelma Niday, Delkenia “Del” Mills, Conor Moloney, Mary Ann Schaefer, Nick Ciccarello, Dee Sarver, Jeff Journell, Lisa White, Katie Barton, Meredith Hill, Phil Fraley, John Belcher is one over 60 (61).
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Benjy and Sheila Mosley (1983).
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
