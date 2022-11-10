The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MARKET: Second Saturday Market — November Edition is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Heritage Station. Vendors set up inside the community room of the Visitors Center.

APPOINTED: Tammy Virgin has been appointed to a senior management position in physician operations at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Effective Oct. 1, she oversees operations for physician practices at HIMG. With 25-plus years of experience in health care management, including the senior physician operations manager for St. Mary’s Medical Management, she received an associate degree in business administration from Ashland Area Vocational School.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

