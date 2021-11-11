EXHIBIT: The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America and one of the first indoor family “edutainment” shows to relaunch since the beginning of the pandemic is displayed Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12-14, at Charleston Coliseum’s Exhibit and Convention Hall. Jurassic Quest is offered from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 to $36.
SORROW: It saddened the hearts of my family to hear of the death of Hollis Glen Adkins, of Barboursville, who passed away Oct. 26 at age 83. Hollis, first cousin to my mother, was husband of Emma Jean Jeffers-Adkins and father to one daughter, the late LaDonna Jean Adkins. He had four surviving siblings, one granddaughter and one great-grandson. Never did I come across Hollis that he wasn’t the same. He will definitely be missed by family and friends. Prayers are with the family that they will be comforted by God’s love and know they are in the thoughts of many during this time of grief.
BENEFIT: An all-day benefit hosted by Adriaunna Paige Foundation is set for 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road. Activities include pancake breakfast, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., $6; chili or soup lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $7; spaghetti dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., $8; gospel sing with variety of singers, 1 to 5 p.m.; Secret Santa bingo, 6 to 8 p.m., $10 first pack and $5 each additional. Contact April Craft, director, 304-962-5291.
DINNER: Cabell County Schools hosts a “Grandfamilies” dinner at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Huntington East Middle School. Sign-ups are due before Friday, Nov. 12. Child care is also provided.
MARKET: The Second Saturday Market — November Edition is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Heritage Station. Market vendors set up on the brick patio in front of Visitors Center. Admission is free.
MOVIE NIGHT: Movies made long ago — 100 years — of events at Kellogg Holiness Independent Church of God are presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in continuation of the church’s 100th anniversary celebration. The church pastor is the Rev. Roger Mooney.
CELEBRATED: Ashland City Commissioner Josh Blanton, Christy Harris, Shania McWhorter and Tim Gibbs, Ashland Alliance president, recently celebrated Appalachian Art House — a business in Camayo Arcade in Ashland — during an Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony. Harris is owner and McWhorter, her sister, runs the store in Harris’ absence. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
CLASSICS: Christopher Wilke, composer, guitarist and baroque flutist, performs in the “Sunday Classics” event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. Tickets are $8 or $6 members, seniors and students.
FEST: Ironton Wizardfest is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in downtown Ironton. Appearances are made by James Payton, Walles Hamonde and Dr. Des Coveries with his snakes, spiders and insects. Wand dueling, explosive potions shows, tea leaf readings, dance classes, artisan broom making, inflatables, scavenger hunt and more are also offered. Tickets available at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Ann Schaeler, Bill Starkey, Zachary Daniels, Meredith Hill, John Belcher leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60, Jeff Journell, Becky Sturm, Phil Fraley, Maria Follo, Sharon Smith, Harper Ashley, Lanna Waugh, Delkenia Mills, Lenora Sutphin, Nick Ciccarello, Sara DeHart, Francis McCaleb, Dee Sarver, Lisa White, Katie Barton, Dr. Howard Adkins, Thelma Niday, currently living in Dallas, Texas, Lenora Sutphin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Benjy and Sheila Mosley (1983).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jenny Walton, Robert Price, Liam White, Jenna Johnson, Lois Kinneer, Joe Miller, Tristen Nesmith, Ashley Stalnaker, Jay Powers, Megan Archambault, Larry McCoy, Abby Birkhimer, Sarah Stark, Brittany Elkins. Ashley Dills, Jack Oakes, Beckett Ward.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Rita Given, T.J. and Ashlee Hill (2016), Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, Paul and Lorri Turman, Grant and Liza Petty.
CHUCKLE: While Jean was having coffee with a friend, her teenage daughter rushed into the house excited. “Mother, could I get a pet rabbit?” she asked. “Well, you could,” said the mother, “but it would cost you about $500 a month to keep it.” The girl looked at her mother in disbelief. “Mom,” she said, “the rabbit only costs $4.” “Yes,” said the mother, “but you’re not keeping it in my house, so you’d have to rent an apartment.”