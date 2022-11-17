The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Nov. 18, at the clubhouse. The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For advance orders of the bagged lunch, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Proceeds support the club’s charitable activities including two annual $1,000 college scholarships awarded to Spring Valley High School seniors.

NUMBER 83: Robert Williams has a special day this week — he turns 83 years young. He’s a faithful reader as he says he loves this column and its jokes/chuckles. In fact, he emailed that the only reason he gets the newspaper is for this column and sports. Thanks, Robert. Hope you have a fantastic day and year — and keep reading!

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

