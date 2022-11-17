SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Nov. 18, at the clubhouse. The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For advance orders of the bagged lunch, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Proceeds support the club’s charitable activities including two annual $1,000 college scholarships awarded to Spring Valley High School seniors.
NUMBER 83: Robert Williams has a special day this week — he turns 83 years young. He’s a faithful reader as he says he loves this column and its jokes/chuckles. In fact, he emailed that the only reason he gets the newspaper is for this column and sports. Thanks, Robert. Hope you have a fantastic day and year — and keep reading!
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 3-4:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade rolls, green beans, desserts and beverages.
“DOUBLE STICKS”: Kamryn Brooke Dunfee-Clark celebrates her “double toothpick” number (11) Friday, Nov. 18. This young lady is great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson and is being wished a super-duper day with many surprises, birthday cake and whatever makes it great.
FUNDRAISER: The 38th annual holiday fundraiser, Festival of Trees and Trains, opens Friday, Nov. 18, and continues 10 days at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 4-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Tickets are $7; $6 seniors; and $4 ages 12 and younger.
MEMORIES: Vera Jean Waggoner, known as “Dee Dee” to some, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at age 97. The South Point, Ohio, resident and member of Trinity Episcopal Church was well known in the South Point community for her support, assistance and knowledge. I met “Aunt Dee Dee” through a niece, Roberta Holbrook, and was always welcomed in her friendship. Thoughts of her special smile and life are on minds of many as it’s been two years since her homegoing.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry features a bluegrass concert by Kentucky Just Us at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; and $5 ages 12 and younger. Call 304-743-5749.
NERF WARS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts Nerf Wars Saturday, Nov. 19, at Ritter Park tennis courts. Ages 5 to 8 compete from 1-2 p.m., followed by ages 9-12 from 2-3 p.m. The cost is $10 per participant. Advance registration required. Participants must bring Nerf gun with name on it and must use regular-size bullets. Register at ticketspice.com.
SHOW: The 20th annual West Virginia ReFashion Show 2022 featuring amateur models and designers highlighting unique outfits made from recyclable materials begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Macy’s Court, Huntington Mall. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Contact wvrecycles.org or 304-414-1122.
VENDOR FAIR: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church youth offers a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the church gymnasium. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the youth ministry. UMC women sell hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A combo includes two hot dogs, chips and drink for $5. Dine-in or carry-out are available. To pre-order, contact Cathy Conard, 304-360-2637 or cathyaconard@aol.com.
TEA: A Christmas Tea sponsored by Lawrence County Historical Society begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lawrence County Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Call Kay Rader, event chair, 740-534-9477.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacob Gray is one away from “sweet 16” (15), Michelle McMaster still in early 50s at 52, Teresa Maybin, Mary Fugate, Vic Mays, Hunter Whitley, Terry Deane, Ashtyn Bradley, Cindy Ballengee, Joan Gross, Vickie Delp, Marc Rutherford, Nan Price, Grayson Collins, Joe Bronosky, Emma Runion, Maddox Dean, Ken McGlothlin, Rickie Sizemore, Spencer Murphy, Isabelle Chappell, Emily Conzett, Shelly Tucker, Landon Campbell, Mark Napier, Mary Cochran.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dana and Bill Kosto, Rick and Linda Harris, Sam and Mary McClure.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Knopp, Trisha Scott, Bud Gay, Buck Woodard, Donna Myers, Teresa Williams, Bob Palmer, Emelia Adkins, Meagan Shepherd, Sarah Sturm, Kobe Clark, Penny Bailey, Clarence Bess, Dave Blevins, Cody Dunlap, Mary Marcum, Emme Newhouse, Helen Walker spins the last of the 60s at 69, Andrea Roberts, Sabrina Martin, Pam Hagley, Charlotte Miller.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Eddie and Vicki Smith, Shannon and Sara Dean.
CHUCKLE: Before the knight went to fight in the Holy Crusades, he made his wife wear a chastity belt. After tightly securing it to her, he handed the key to his best friend with the instruction: “If I do not return within seven years, unlock my wife and set her free to lead a normal life.” The knight then rode off on the first leg of his journey to the Holy Land, but he had only traveled barely an hour when he was suddenly aware of the sound of pounding hooves behind him. He turned to see that it was his best friend. “What is the problem?” asked the knight. His best friend replied: “You gave me the wrong key.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.