SALE: Hot diggity dog — Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Nov. 19, at the clubhouse. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $5 bag lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 protocol is observed. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including the annual college scholarships for Spring Valley High School students. For advance bag lunch orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
BAND: Dangerous Cookies play tunes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at American Legion Post 177. Cruise Avenue is featured Saturday, Nov. 20.
TROT: The annual Huntington Turkey Trot, co-directed by Sarah Walling and Patty Jennings, returns as an in-person event on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 25. This marks the event’s 15th year for the 5K race, beginning with registration at 8 a.m. at Ritter Park, followed by the race at 9 a.m. Registration is $25. Proceeds benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue. Social distancing is encouraged.
COATS/TOYS: Toys, coats, washable shoes, clothing and nonperishable food are being collected for the 17th annual children’s coat and toy drive conducted by Cash Express of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, 8136 U.S. 60. Donations must be received by Dec. 15. Call 606-928-1039.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, pie or cake, and assorted drinks. Call 304-736-4583.
WORSHIP: A Thanksgiving worship service begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim Adkins, Maddie Ball turns 6, Donna Myers, Teresa Williams, Jesse Howerton, Penny Bailey, Bob Palmer, Emelia Adkins, Meagan Shepherd, Clarence Bess, Dave Blevins, Cody Dunlap, Mary Marcum, Emme Newhouse, Pamela Hagley, Charlotte Miller, Bud Gay, Donna Hager, Helen Walker still in the 60s at 68, Kobe Clark, Andrea Roberts, Sabrina Martin, Pam Hagley, Kamryn Brooke Dunfee Clark, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, becomes double digits at 10, Sarah Sturm, Samantha Lorenz, Tim Knopp, Trisha Scott, Buck Woodard.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Ed and Vicki Smith, Shannon and Sara Dean.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paula Grace, Jocelyn Jasko, Judy Korstanje, Linda McClain, Taylor Thompson, Jessica Rutherford, Micah Krantz, Debra Wellman, Scott Bradley, Sarah Cartwright, Dwight Qualls, Kaden James Kitts spins the last of the teens at 19, Mindy Backus, Darrell Triplett, Bob Boyes, Kenny Burner, Anna Jean Blackwood.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and Becky Nisbet, Gary and Phyllis Ross (1966), Kenny and Dixie Burner (1982), Bill and Amy Jarrell (2011).
CHUCKLE: Dean recently decided to sell his vacuum cleaner, which was top of the line. His friend asked why he wanted to get rid of it. Dean answered, “All it does is gather dust.”