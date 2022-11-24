The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Gobble, gobble! Thursday, Nov. 24, is a day of watching parades and football games and gathering with family and friends eating turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and other favorites. To me, that’s an important part of the day, but being grateful for God’s many blessings bestowed on me and my family stands out above everything else.

MASS: Thanksgiving Day Mass begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

