HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Gobble, gobble! Thursday, Nov. 24, is a day of watching parades and football games and gathering with family and friends eating turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and other favorites. To me, that’s an important part of the day, but being grateful for God’s many blessings bestowed on me and my family stands out above everything else.
MASS: Thanksgiving Day Mass begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
PHYSICIAN: After being introduced to Dr. Cynthia “Cindy” Winger about 17 years ago, she has remained a friend. Her medical skills have been at the top of the list with her caring and tender heart, inspiring words and kindness, especially exercising the palliative duties for those in pain and nearing death. Dr. Winger celebrates a birthday Thursday, Nov. 24, and is being wished the best of everything for this day and the entire year.
LIGHTS AND BITES: As part of Huntington’s Small Business Saturday, The Wild Ramp offers its second annual “Holiday Lights and Chocolate Bites” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 in the covered area behind the facility. Local food vendors serve and sell chocolate treats and a Hot Cocoa Bar features hot chocolate recipes from around the world. The Wild Ramp Harvest Kitchen also serves decadent chocolate creations prepared by Chef Jedediah Thornburgh.
RECOGNIZED: Angie Carey, first grade teacher at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School, has been recognized by the Ohio Lottery as Partners in Education Teacher of the Month for Region 7 of the state. She has worked at the school 20 years. Congratulations, Angie, on this recognition.
COP’S BALL: The 79th annual policeman’s ball begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Eastern Grace Events, 1570 Grace Heights, Argillite, Kentucky. Presented by the Fraternal Order of Police Ashland Lodge 3, the formal event features dinner by Holy Smokes BBQ, an open bar, DJ music and silent auction. The cost is $75 singles or $125 couples. Proceeds help fund Shop With A Cop.
PRAYERS: Warm thoughts are with Lillian “Lil” Narcise, a friend of 50-plus years, longtime Herald-Dispatch employee and Christian star of a wonderful card ministry. Lil is battling high blood pressure and awaiting neck surgery. Wait on the Lord for your healing, and keep looking up for his strength and love.
ON TRACK: As part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, Express Train Rides continue from 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 4, 9-11 and 16-20 at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland. Tickets are $4.
REPRESENTATIVES: Four local women attended the annual meeting of the Southeastern Region of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in late October in Lexington, Kentucky. Representatives were Pam McCoy and Debbie Young of Huntington Woman’s Club and Jo Bryant-Harris and Robin Spurlock of Pea Ridge Woman’s Club.
WHAT’S COOKING: Chef Marty Emerson with Huntington’s Kitchen is on an adventure far away from Huntington. For the next five or so months, his culinary skills are tested as he prepares delicious meals for hundreds of researchers employed by the National Science Foundation at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station. Best of luck to this great chef.
BALLET: “The Nutcracker,” 1892 Russian two-act ballet, is presented by Ashland Youth Ballet with Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Kentucky Ballet Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hudson Hash turns 7, Oliver William Ratliff is 3, Shaylnn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Charlie Justice with Cabell County bus garage spins the last of the 60s at 69, Beverly Bowman nears the mid-60 mark at 64, Evan Knight, Jay Brooks, Lula Belle Burgess, Debi Campbell, Jody Duncan, Joyce Kinder, Valerie Moore, Bill Allen, Tammy Baker, Ruth Blankenship, Scarlett Bradley, John Patterson, Samantha Copley, Beverly Bowman, Jackson Streets, Priscilla Robinson, Bret Hensley, Matt Miller.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Wylie and Christie Jeffrey, Jim and Marilyn Thompson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaden James Kitts leaves the teens behind for No. 20, Kristin Ash, Nico Orsini, Lou Koerner, Kim Irwin, Marlanna Holley, Albert Anderson, Maddie Beasley, Cheryl Adkins, George McPhail V.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Joy Mitchell.
CHUCKLE: For the first Thanksgiving, Rose’s parents came over for dinner. She roasted a beautiful turkey, which she brought to the table on a silver tray. With a sharp knife, Carl carved it into lovely piles of thinly sliced white and dark meat. He smiled at his father-in-law, a well-known surgeon, and said, “How was that for a stunning bit of surgery?” He laughed and replied, “Not bad. Now let’s see you put it back together.”