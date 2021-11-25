CONDOLENCES: Sympathy to the family of Darrell Hollis White, who passed away Oct. 16, at age 85. The Milton resident and member of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church was husband to Kathy White and a former commander with Milton VFW 9796. He also retired from Owens-Illinois with 30 years’ service and was employed at P.C. Publishing in Culloden several years. His 1955 Ford Fairlane was a topic of conversation many times as he liked to display in car shows. May his family find comfort in knowing he is free of pain and suffering and walking on the streets of gold talking with those gone before him.
CONCERT: Multiplatinum Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (Kenova native) rejoin for a Christmas tour with “Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The longtime friends also share support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International. Tickets are $35.50, $45.50, $55.50, $75.50 and $145.50.
TWOFOLD: Thursday, Nov. 25, is a twofold day for Christina Collins, a beautiful Christian lady, as she celebrates her 53rd birthday on Thanksgiving Day. Christina, niece of Gena Hart and employed by Boyd County School System in Ashland, is soon to be a first-time grandmother by her firstborn, Mikayla Simpson. May this special day bring happiness, love, joy and good health. Will this call for another celebration, Christina?
AMERICA: Grammy Award-winning iconic classic-rock band America celebrates its 50th anniversary with a stop in Huntington as part of the Marshall Artists Series. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $65 to $85.
44TH: That’s the number of wedding anniversaries Ed Dzierzak and Deb Stivers have celebrated since 1977. In fact, Friday, Nov. 26, will be their 44th. May this wonderful couple have a blessed day, with many more to follow.
PETS: Christmas Pet Pics are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Petsmart, Ashland. Digital copies are $10. Proceeds benefit Ashland Rescue Fund. There is also a $10 nonrefundable deposit to hold a reservation. To register, message facebook.com/mfields-photography.
JOINS: Dr. Benjamin Allan, FAAFP, recently joined the Valley Health-East Huntington location. The area provider for more than 15 years graduated from Marshall University with a doctor of medicine degree and completed his residency in 2006. He is an adjunct clinical professor in the Marshall University Physician Assistant School.
RETIREMENT: Marie Beaver, beginning as founding director of Rea of Hope in 2003, is retiring Dec. 31. Rea of Hope is a leading provider of treatment and recovery services for West Virginia women impacted by substance abuse. She continues to be involved with the organization and serves as a remote employee Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, to oversee and provide guidance on budget-related matters, grands and fundraising efforts. The new executive director taking over Jan. 1, 2022, is Dana Petroff.
ARTISTS: Thirteen area artists were among 80 West Virginians chosen for the 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition conducted in mid-November in Charleston. Cabell Countians include Mary Chaney and Don McDowell, both of Huntington, painting; Jesse Thornton, Huntington, photography; Larry Sumpter, Culloden, painting; Laura Moul, Milton, photography; Vernon F. Howell and Peggy Jean Humphrey, both of Barboursville, mixed media. Mingo County residents, both from Williamson, were Clayborn Dotson, crafts, and Randall Sanger, photography. Those from Putnam County included Pat Cross, Eleanor, painting; Anna Toler Frazier, Fraziers Bottom, mixed media; and Randy Selbe, Hurricane, crafts. Diane Springer from Lavalette was chosen in the painting category. The exhibit remains at the Culture Center until Feb. 19, 2022.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George McPhail V, Albert Anderson, Clark Neighborgall II, Cheryl Adkins, Nic Orsini, Lou Koerner, Kim Irwin, Joyce Clay Songer turns 73, Kristen Ash and Marlanna Holley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Joy Mitchell.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Bunch, Jimelle Bowen, Frank Hayes, Teresa Blake, Ying Tian, Trent Eastman, Zackery Neal, Piper May, Tammy Byrd Starkey hits No. 62, Dwight Kirtley is one over 60 (61), Jordan Miller with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in Huntington turns 22, Lorna Sharma, Mike Brown, Doris Donovan, Barbara Burch, Holly Watts, Greyson Gillette, Kathie Faulknier and Addison Phillips.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and Karen Delph, Jonathan and Bailey Hill, Stanley and Pam Wood (1983), Norman and Mary Ann McClure, Phil and Sara Simpson.
CHUCKLE: The woman got kicked out of a secret cooking society after attending a few days. When asked why, she responded, “I spilled the beans.”