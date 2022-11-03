The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FESTIVAL: Pea Ridge Women In Faith hosts the 2022 Holiday Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Local artisans and direct sellers offer a dazzling variety of items for holiday shoppers. Hot dogs, beverages and baked goods are available for purchase. A portion of proceeds support church missions and projects. Call Bobbi Hillman, 304-962-1064.

RECOGNIZED: One thing this world needs now is more individuals like Larry Yost. This longtime employee of JC Penney at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville was recently recognized. He celebrated 40 years of service with the store and was cited for his strength and courage as an inspiring example to other associates.

