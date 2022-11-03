FESTIVAL: Pea Ridge Women In Faith hosts the 2022 Holiday Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Local artisans and direct sellers offer a dazzling variety of items for holiday shoppers. Hot dogs, beverages and baked goods are available for purchase. A portion of proceeds support church missions and projects. Call Bobbi Hillman, 304-962-1064.
RECOGNIZED: One thing this world needs now is more individuals like Larry Yost. This longtime employee of JC Penney at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville was recently recognized. He celebrated 40 years of service with the store and was cited for his strength and courage as an inspiring example to other associates.
NAMED: Aimee Jackson, of Huntington, is one of more than 100 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions for the summer semester. To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
DINNER: The 49th annual spaghetti dinner at Our Lady of Fatima Parish is served from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the school. Dinners are available in person or to go. The menu includes spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets are $12 and $5 children. A book fair and sweet shop for cakes, pies and more are available, as are raffles offering different themed baskets. Proceeds return to the school to help with tuition costs and classroom and school upgrades.
SPEAKER: Father Bill Garrott, member of Dominican Order of Washington, D.C., known as Order of Preachers (O.P.), offers free retreats at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Nov. 6-8, at Sacred Heart Church. The theme is “iMercy: The Divine Hotspot.” Sunday’s theme is “The Father Blesses,” Monday’s theme is “The Son Heals” and Tuesday’s theme is “The Spirit Strengthens.” He also plays piano and guitar.
BAZAAR: The annual holiday bazaar, which has been in existence since 2006, is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Milton. Bakery, candies, crafts, holiday decor and more are available.
UNFORGETTABLE: Jane Edelen was just one of those women who made an impact in life, as a mother, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law, friend and neighbor, and her church. Her treasured friendship is one I’ll never forget or be able to replace. “Plain Jane” was her email, which meant she was down-to-earth, ready to roll up her sleeves and dive into whatever was ahead. This wonderful lady passed away Nov. 3, 2018, after a short battle with cancer causing great pain and suffering. But this servant of God no longer suffers, while her inspiration and faithfulness continue to inspire those left behind. I loved and admired Jane and miss her comforting and kind emails.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents the University Chorus Concert titled “Songs of Celebration” featuring Marshall’s Contemporary a cappella ensemble, 3rd Avenue, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley. “Songs of Celebration” is also offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Marshall’s Smith Recital Hall, Huntington.
PRESENTED: Terri Dodrill with McGriff Insurance Services in Charleston was recently presented the Earle S. Dillard Agent of the Year award at the Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia’s annual convention conducted at The Greenbrier. The Marshall University alum is the immediate past president of the association and has served on the Big I WV Board of Directors several years. She serves on the board of the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as active and serves on the board at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Scott Depot.
FUNDRAISER: C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum host a fundraiser from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Union on Carter, 2020 Carter Ave., Ashland. The event features food, drinks, dancing and cash bar provided by Bombshells and Ale Restaurant. Music is provided by DJ David “Party Maker” Austin. Advance tickets are requested. The cost is $50. Contact ashlandblackhistory.com or 606-420-4005.
WINNERS: The top three FFA Rural land use soil judging winners from the recent Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s competition included Amber McIntyre, first, J.D. Bevans, second, and Elson Childers, third, all from Collins Career Technical Center; and Trevor Simpson, first, Kayden Hopkins, second, and Evan Sells, third, all from Symmes Valley High School. Congratulations to these winners.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rowena Bonde celebrates No. 92, Gus Cooke IV, Lillie Hall, Mary Lou Williams, Toby Brumfield, Kim Stinespring, Carson Tucker, Joel Boggess, Mark Clarkson, Nancy Null, Clyde Beal, Darrell Ball, Nick Morabito, Chris Beal, Jeff Hawthorne is 56, Bonnie Ellison, Chris Burns, Mike Jarvis, Shirley McKown, Beth Turley.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Terry Triplett Jr., Stephanie Fetty, Angie Gibson, Jason Riggio hits No. 50, Kassandrae Claxton, Libby Knight, Carol Miller, Holly Sauvageot, Clarissa Mills, Cam Hale, Joseph Fannin, Hunter Ward turns 23, Patricia Smith, Jackson Daugherty, Aaron Bond, Joe Gilmore, Ruth Johnson, Scott Proffitt.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Major and Lynnette Simms celebrate their 50th, Josh and Traci Phillips (2006).
CHUCKLE: An employee was confronted by his boss. Mr. Weed said, “Griffin! Are you sleeping on the job?” Mr. Griffin responded, “No, sir. There’s a bug in my eye and I’m trying to suffocate him.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
