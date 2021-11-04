BAPTISM: Jane Wells was recently baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May she be welcomed into the congregation and be made to feel right at home.
BIRTH: Congratulations to Chandler Milum and Lexi Early upon the birth of their daughter, Karsyn Reid Milum, born Oct. 5. Weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, she was 19 1/2 inches long. She is granddaughter of Scott and Deanna Milum and great-granddaughter of Connie Chaney, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. Here’s hoping this little princess adds joy, laughter and happiness to all knowing her.
MUSICAL: In celebration of Huntington’s 150th birthday, a new musical conceived by Adam Dalton and featuring more than 50 musicians, including the MU Wind Symphony, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. “Home,” the story written by Clint McElroy and directed by Jack Cirillo, is part of the Marshall Artists Series. Admission is $25.
AWARDED: Two local Girl Scouts were among several Cadettes earning the Silver Award in their grade level. They are Maddie O’Neal of Scott Depot and Chloe Harris of Ashton. Congratulations to these award winners for achieving this high honor.
BOOK SIGNING: Marilyn Thornton Schraff, a Kitts Hill, Ohio, native currently living in Marion, hosts a book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton. Copies of her newest book, “My Genealogy From the Mayflower,” written during the COVID-19 pandemic, are available.
CONCERT: Firmly cementing a place in music history in the late ’70s and standing alongside Southern rock bands such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet continues the unique sound of the mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country and gospel. Molly Hatchet with Blackfoot perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $39.99, $34.99, $29.99 and $19.99.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angie Gibson, Jackson Daugherty, Raegan Carlisi, Fred Ramsey, Erna Lett, Joseph Fannin, Libby Knight, Cam Hale, Carol Miller, Clarissa Mills, Holly Sauvageot, Jason Riggio spins the last of the 40s at 49, Kassandrae Claxton, Hunter Ward is over the legal age at 22, Maria Lauro is still in the 60s at 62, Aaron Bond, Sandra Sakhai Owens, Savannah Sakhai.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Josh and Traci Phillips (2006), Major and Lynnette Simms.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chuck Kingery, Sam Colvin, Beau Farley, Rhonda DeHart, Nola DeMoss, Annastaza Jones, Steve Hensley, Jean Kouns, Danny Jackson, Frank Edmonds of Milton, formerly of Salt Rock, remains in the 60s at 62, Destinee Spears, Matt McClay, Myra Caldwell Cheek crosses the 70-mark to 71, Evelyn Martin, Chrystal Maynard, Joshua Caruthers, Tim Strickland and Danny Bryant are 62, Todd McMullen.
CHUCKLE: An old man goes to his doctor, complaining about a pain in his leg that doesn’t heal, and wants a diagnosis and explanation. The doctor checks out his leg but can’t find anything wrong. So he gives the old guy a full physical exam and still can’t come up with any possible explanation for the pain. The doctor hands the patient his bill and says, “I’m sorry, but the pain in your leg is simply caused by old age. There’s nothing I can do about it.” The old man replies with a look of disbelief, “That’s impossible! That can’t be!” The doctor says, “What do you mean? I’m the expert here; if you know so much, how can you say it’s not old age?” The patient answers, “I’m no doctor, but it doesn’t take a medical degree to tell that your diagnosis is wrong. Clearly you’re mistaken. After all, my other leg feels just fine.” “So what?” says the doctor. “What difference does that make?” The patient answered, “Well, it doesn’t hurt a bit, and it’s the same age!”