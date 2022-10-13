COINS: A variety of coins and currency (foreign and domestic), as well as coal script and tokens, are available during the River City Coin Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Milton VFW, 162 Bill Blenko Drive.
CLOSING IN: One might say LaVonda Singer is closing in on No. 80 as she blows out birthday candles Thursday, Oct. 13. I know that doesn’t sound right but is a true calculation. This retired Herald-Dispatch employee from late 2006 was my closest friend for many years. This sister-like true friend always had a listening ear, words of encouragement and kind heart as we cried and laughed together. I haven’t talked to her for a great while, but she’s always in my thoughts and prayers. May her special day be filled with surprises, love, happiness and many blessings and be extended into the entire year.
PROMOTED: Mary McKinnis, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently promoted to compliance officer II with Ohio Valley Bank. The 2012 River Valley High School graduate obtained an associate in business management from University of Rio Grande, as well as a banking certification. She also received a bachelor’s in applied management from Ohio University. She enjoys watching Marvel movies. She and her husband are parents of two daughters.
TUNNEL: The haunted tunnel, a tradition for more than two decades (except for 2020 when closed for COVID-19 pandemic) by Ironton Lions Club, continues from 7:30 to 11 p.m. each Saturday through October. The event is in the old State Route 75 tunnel in the hillside off what is now State Route 93, near The Hills shopping center and U.S. 52 exit. Admission is $10.
WINNERS: Max Eplion, fifth-grader at Fairland West Elementary School, placed first in the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s county poster contest. Placing second was Anna Silk, fifth-grader at Chesapeake Middle School.
REUNION: Paul G. Blazer High School Class of 1982 offers its 40-year reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ashland Elks Lodge, Carter Avenue. Attendees may dress casually. The cost is $20 singles or $35 couples. For more information, email moyerschevron@yahoo.com.
FAREWELL: Oct. 30 — the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans — is the last Sunday for Dr. John Campbell at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Dr. Campbell, music director for two years, begins Nov. 1 as minister for music and worship at Buechel Park Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. This move makes Dr. Campbell and wife, Terri, closer to their oldest daughter, who moved to Harrodsburg, Kentucky, earlier this year after six years in Seattle. It is also closer to Dr. Campbell’s 92-year-old dad and two sisters living in middle Tennessee. Thanks, Dr. Campbell, for your talents, friendship, support and love. Although you will be missed from the family, you are being wished the best.
A’MAZE’ING: The annual corn maze has opened at Cooper Family Farms in Milton. The event is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8. The haunted corn maze is available Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 at a cost of $15.
DINNER: VFW Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary offers its monthly Friday dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the post, 227 Main St. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $12. Proceeds support veterans’ programs. Carry-out is available. Call 304-523-9738.
TOUR: Keith Urban, country music artist who jumped from the late Loretta Lynn’s 87th birthday cake, brings “The Speed of Now World Tour” to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $25 to $145.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jonah G. Leeth, Freda Sommerville, Will Lester, Matthew Brown, Garrett Dilley, Myles Brown, Avaleen Cain, Kenda Shae Craig is still in the teens at 18, Autumn Pittman, Chris Johain is over 40 by one (41), Bill Warner, Sophia Mayes, Nancy Palmer, Denise Juan, Aaron Brown, Ron Caviani, Ray Spencer, Reagan Waugh, Cameron Cornwell, Blakely Stender.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eli and Katie Hensel, Clarence and Jo Bess, John and Brittany Bruce IV.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lynn Howell, Joe Barnett, Richard Lane, Jack McKenna, Nathan Hill, Laura Fulks, J.D. Philyaw, Mike Richardson, Aaron Vickers, Donna Best, Hunter Douglas, Katelyn Coiner, Kelli Ball, Debby Hibbard, Kaleigh Riddle, Pam Lusher.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russell and Barbara Blake celebrate 60 years, Matt and Jeanie Jarvis.
CHUCKLE: The defendant was before the judge in court. The judge said, “You have been charged with the murder of your wife by smashing her skull with a hammer until she was dead.” A voice from the back of the court yelled, “You liar!” Next the judge said, “You have also been charged with the death of your mother-in-law by smashing her skull with a hammer until she was dead.” The voice again from the back of the court yelled, “You’re a liar!” The judge looked toward the back of the court and said, “If the man in the back can’t control himself, I will have to ask him to leave.” The man replied, “I’m sorry, judge, but I lived next to that liar 20 years and every time I asked him if I could borrow a hammer, he’d tell me he didn’t have one.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
