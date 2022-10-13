The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

COINS: A variety of coins and currency (foreign and domestic), as well as coal script and tokens, are available during the River City Coin Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Milton VFW, 162 Bill Blenko Drive.

CLOSING IN: One might say LaVonda Singer is closing in on No. 80 as she blows out birthday candles Thursday, Oct. 13. I know that doesn’t sound right but is a true calculation. This retired Herald-Dispatch employee from late 2006 was my closest friend for many years. This sister-like true friend always had a listening ear, words of encouragement and kind heart as we cried and laughed together. I haven’t talked to her for a great while, but she’s always in my thoughts and prayers. May her special day be filled with surprises, love, happiness and many blessings and be extended into the entire year.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you