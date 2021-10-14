COINS: A coin show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at VFW Hall, Milton. Call 304-543-1107.
CHIEF: John Carroll is now a chief — he recently was named Catlettsburg fire chief. The Gallipolis, Ohio, native lived in the area for more than 20 years and was in fire service. He began volunteering in 2004 in Catlettsburg, working part time before he became full time as a captain in 2009. He is an EMT and a fire instructor for Kentucky State Fire and Rescue Training. The 44-year-old chief and wife, Carla (emergency room nurse at King’s Daughters Medical Center), have six children from 3 to 23 years of age.
CONCERT: Ironton Council for the Arts opens its 2021-22 six-concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, with a performance by Cypress, Appalachian folk/indie trio, at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Individual tickets are $15; season tickets are $50. Tickets are available at door. Contact Mary Jo Graham, 304-617-1977 or mjgraham@zoominternet.net; Pat McCoy, 740-547-6446 or pmcoy73@hotmail.com. Masks and social distancing guidelines are practiced.
REMEMBERING: Oct. 14, 2009, Frances Keyser, of Salt Rock, was called from her earthly home to begin her last journey — one that no doubt was worth the waiting. She was the Christian mother of three daughters and several grandchildren and a friend to many. Remembering her always brings a smile and prayers for her family.
REOPENING: After a small kitchen fire and being closed six weeks, Central City Cafe has reopened. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
FRIEND: Friday, Oct. 15, Robert L. Bryant, better known as “Bob,” would have been 91 years young. The Ceredo resident was a great gentleman and retiree of The Herald-Dispatch after 43 years of service. He was also a mason and member and past master of Crescent Lodge 32 in Ceredo, as well as other positions within the chapter. Sometimes it’s wondered if Bob cruises down heaven’s avenue in his Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang Convertible.
SMILING: In the midst of pain, disappointment and grief, I have never seen Doris Wright without a smile on her face … and she always helps in putting a smile on the faces of others. Doris, longtime friend of my sister since working together at Mountaineer Gas Co., blows out birthday candles Friday, Oct. 15. A part of my family, this little Christian lady continues to be a blessing and always stands by my family no matter what the occasion is.
BREAKFAST: Pea Ridge United Methodist Men and Women host a take-out/drive-thru pancake dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the church. The breakfast menu served for dinner includes pancakes, sausages and bottled water. The cost is $8. Proceeds fund church missions and projects. Call 304-736-4467.
DEADLINE: Friday, Oct. 15, is deadline for signing up for the murder-mystery dinner party sponsored by the Flatwoods Branch of Greenup County Public Library. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume. Call 606-836-3771.
HAUNTED: The seasonal floating haunted attraction — Haunted Majestic — continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Kyle Lane, off W.Va. 2. The late-night paranormal tours continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Other dates for the event include Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30. General admission is $20. The event is not recommended for ages 12 and younger. Visit www.hauntedmajestic.com.
STUDENT: Parker Cain, first-grader at Hite-Saunders Elementary School, is all smiles … and with reason. This youngster has waited an entire year to celebrate another birthday and it’s one day away — Friday, Oct. 15. Birthday hats and horns, cake, happy birthday signs and more bring in the special event as best wishes for a happy event are being sent that way.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kelli Ball, Debby Hibbard, Kaleigh Riddle, Jane Montsinger, Laura Fulks, Donna Best, Joe Barnett, Lynn Howell, Doris Andrews, Richard Lane, Molly Pauley, J.D. Philyaw, Mike Richardson, Aaron Vickers, Patrick Flynn, Katelyn Coiner, Mary Mace Moore, Hunter Douglas turns 74.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Matt and Jeanie Jarvis, Laura and JT Rowsey, Norma and Charles Carroll.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anne-Marie Doppman, Thomas Linz, Karen Simpkins, Katy Kazee, Rebecca Linkous, Becky Crouch, Tiara Deuser, Jill Dayhoff, Aaron Arnold, Peggy Ballard, Andrew Dean, Kathy James, Alyssa Marinacci, Donni Lemley, Laura Hanley, Scott Wallace, Braxton Mills is five into the teens at 17, Shelly Shideler, John Barker, William Paul Revely still in single digits at 6, Carson David Thompson hits the double toothpicks at 11, Kristen Call.