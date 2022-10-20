PLEASURE: I always thought Jay Johnston was a kind, friendly young man as he was another child from my sisters’ neighborhood and I kinda watched him grow into adulthood and knew some of his family members who became like my own. I hadn’t seen Jay since he moved from that area, became a husband, dad and granddad until a few months ago when he made a delivery to my place of employment. He makes my day every time he walks by my desk. To say the least, he remains the same kind, friendly young man with a bright smile. If his birthday is this weekend, here’s greetings for a great one, but if it hasn’t happened yet, happy birthday wishes are in store for this one and those in the future.
COMMUNITY DINNER: Food and fellowship are featured at a community dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Westmoreland United Methodist Church.
PLAYER: Morgan Zerkle, Milton native, Cabell Midland High School star and the Thundering Herd softball team standout from 2014-17, is one of 15 players named to the U.S. National Team for Pan American championships to be played Nov. 12-19 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The winner qualifies for the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup. Morgan stars professionally for Athletes Unlimited and is an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) University. She played for Team USA in 2017 World Cup of Softball and 2017 Japan Cup, winning a silver medal. She also played in 2016 World Cup of Softball. Congratulations, Morgan, on yet another achievement.
TRAIL: Barboursville Haunted Trail continues at dusk Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, located next to skate park and old city pool at dead end of Central Avenue. Admission is $9.
VISIT: Bishop Mark Brennan visits Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Parish School Friday, Oct. 21. He also celebrates Mass with the children and staff.
CARS: Getaway Community Church hosts the Keith Carrico Memorial Cruise-in Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, Ohio, near Collins Career Center. The event is open to anyone wanting to show prize possession(s) and area car enthusiasts. Admission is free. Free food is also available. Call 740-646-9094 or 304-840-3587.
WINNERS: The top three area school coloring contest winners honored during the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s 75th annual meeting/banquet at Collins Career Technical Center included Ayla Smith, first, Kolt Adams, second, and Kavik Woodyard, third, all from Burlington Elementary; McKinley Terry, first, Kylie Howard, second, and Maddie Denton, third, all from Dawson-Bryant Elementary; Zain Al-Ourani, first, Kaia Daily, second, and Raylen Madden, third, all from Fairland East Elementary; Kreed Gilmore, first, Hudson Dickess, second, and Marley Brice, all from Sugar Creek Christian Academy; and Braylen Kouns, first, Amelia Donald, second, and Vada Dement, third, all from Symmes Valley Elementary. Congratulations to these winners on a job well done.
CONCERT: Trampled by Turtles with Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle perform in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $55.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Proctorville VFW and Auxiliary Post 6878 host their second annual safe trunk-or-treat from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, behind the post in Proctorville.
REGROUPING: Greenbottom Community and Senior Center in Lesage is starting back … cookbooks are available for $10. A veterans appreciation dinner is available Saturday, Nov. 12. Reservations are necessary. A dozen baskets are also being made for people in the community. Officers include Robert Chester, president, 304-521-3702; Larry Yost, vice president, 304-633-1683; and Irvin Scarberry, volunteer recruitment, 304-544-4288.
OLDEST: The oldest of three children born to Dr. Nick Chongswatdi and Dr. Erika Harris celebrates a birthday Friday, Oct. 21 This beautiful young lady with a smile to melt one’s heart, Lily Chongswatdi, looks forward to graduating from Cabell Midland High School and beginning her college years. May her birthday be an enjoyable, happy and surprise-filled one, with many more to follow.
CHUCKLE: The dentist took one look at Billy’s mouth and said, “That’s the biggest cavity I’ve ever seen. That’s the biggest cavity I’ve ever seen.” Billy looked at him and said, “I heard you, Doc. You don’t have to repeat yourself.” “I didn’t,” replied the dentist. “That was an echo.”