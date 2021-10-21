SCREAMS: Cooper Family Farms offers a haunted corn maze at dark Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30, in Milton. Admission to Field of Screams is $12 regardless of age. Contact 304-634-1722 or http://www.cooperfamilyfarms.net.
NAMED: Loran Meadows, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange for the summer 2021 quarter.
GIVEAWAY: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church hosts a winter clothes giveaway in partnership with The Master’s Closet of Hedgesville, West Virginia, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the parking lot. Leftover clothing will be donated to Harmony House and City Mission. A gospel message is also given, and a praise band provides music. Prepacked food is also distributed to the attendees. Contact Rodrigo Almeida, outreach coordinator, 304-972-8103 or eppcoutreach@gmail.com.
THOUGHTS: Carolyn Byrd Williamson lost her mother and dad on the same day, but in different years. Her mother, Katherine Schilling Journell, born Jan. 17, 1927, passed away Oct. 22, 2005. Her dad, Eldridge Saunders Journell, born in Roanoke, Virginia, born Oct. 4, 1927, also passed away Oct. 22, 1992, in Cleveland, Ohio. Thoughts are with this special Christian friend on this day.
BIBLES: Three youngsters were recently presented with a new Bible at Milton United Methodist Church. They are Lane Clarkson, Zeta Lawson and Jayda Woody. Congratulations, little ones. Read it daily and hold its commandments in your heart.
TRUNK/TREAT: Proctorville VFW and Auxiliary Post 6878 host their first safe trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, near the pavilion behind VFW. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the post.
FILMS: Marshall Artists Series continues its six-film series in the Fall International Film Festival at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Friday, Oct. 22, films include “Gunda,” 11 a.m., “Perfect Candidate,” Arabic, 5:30 p.m., and “Nine Days,” English, 7:30 p.m. Passes for all six films, continuing through Sunday, Oct. 24, are $45 by calling 304-696-6656. Individual tickets are $10 per film or free to full-time Marshall University students with valid student ID. Mask wearing is required. Sponsors are Farrell, White and Legg PLLC, ZMM Architects, Reger Funeral Home, iHeartRadio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch.
WEAR PINK: In observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mountain Health Network continues its Paint the Town Pink campaign by encouraging community members and others to wear pink Friday, Oct. 22, and St. Mary’s Breast Center offers free mammograms throughout October. Call 304-526-8221.
RECITAL: Alexander Lee, tenor, Wendell Dobbs, flute, Sara Lee, piano, and Emily Cloer, soprano, present a faculty recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Marshall University Smith Recital Hall. The free event is also livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube channel. Sponsor of the event is School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Wilcox, Ray Blankenship holds at 39, Frank Graley, Jack Stevens, Jim Edmunds, Sue Cummings, Brenda Cornwell, Patricia Laing, Geary Burns, Julie Conley, Leah Gore, Joy Mitchell, Leslie Shaffer St. Clair, Becca Wilson, Patrick Henderson still in the 20s at 27, Lillian Chongswatdi, Sissy Clark, Kayla Norris, Rod Duncan, Heather Birkhimer, Eddie Covington, Lillian Rutledge, Renatha Woodard, Linda Miller, Sarah Dick, Lydia Tarter, Patricia Marcum.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ryan and Pearl Bishop, Brad and Ginger Sergent, Harry and Kelli Estep.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: The Rev. Eric Porterfield, David Elmore, Josh Gibson, Anna Lefevre, Jaclyn Jones, Zack Simpson, Jim Spurlock, Herb Myers, David DeMattie, Maggie Bradley, Crista Hall, Ashlee Johnson, Sydnie Johnson, Ashley Roach, Carole Ann Bradley, Lou Etta Bowen, Jeff Neal, Eric Weaver, Dalvin Hawthorne spins the last of the 50s at 59, Patience Akers, Channing McGuffin turns 3.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Paul Cooley and Kristi Weekly, Jeff and Billie Jo Rowsey, Tracy and Teresa Foster celebrate No. 50, Clyde and Sharon Crawford.
CHUCKLE: The patient said to the doctor, “I think that I’ve been bitten by a vampire.” The doctor told him to drink a glass of water. The patient asked if it would make him better. The doctor replied, “No, but I’ll be able to see if your neck leaks.”