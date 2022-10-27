The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

BINGO: Ladies Guild of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church sponsors bingo at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at parish hall, 828 15th St. The cost is $10 for 10 games. Extra boards are $1 each. Extra bonus games are also available at an extra cost. Two hot dogs, chips and drink are $5. Prizes include Fiestaware, Willow Tree, Thirty-One tote, Lenox, wine decanter and more. Raffle basket tickets are also available at $1 each or $5 for six. Call 304-417-8545.

TEACHER: Amy Dillon continues to fulfill the calling on her life, which is teaching and making a difference in the lives of students at Vinson Middle School. The dedicated, hardworking and once “Teacher of the Year” award winner aims toward putting her tireless efforts into creating rainbows from the storms of life by using professionalism, enthusiasm, love and passion for teaching. As she strives to inspire and teach these Wayne County students, may she take a few moments to celebrate her Thursday, Oct. 27, birthday. Well wishes, birthday cake, good health, continued faith, love and happiness are among the greetings sent her way.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you