BINGO: Ladies Guild of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church sponsors bingo at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at parish hall, 828 15th St. The cost is $10 for 10 games. Extra boards are $1 each. Extra bonus games are also available at an extra cost. Two hot dogs, chips and drink are $5. Prizes include Fiestaware, Willow Tree, Thirty-One tote, Lenox, wine decanter and more. Raffle basket tickets are also available at $1 each or $5 for six. Call 304-417-8545.
TEACHER: Amy Dillon continues to fulfill the calling on her life, which is teaching and making a difference in the lives of students at Vinson Middle School. The dedicated, hardworking and once “Teacher of the Year” award winner aims toward putting her tireless efforts into creating rainbows from the storms of life by using professionalism, enthusiasm, love and passion for teaching. As she strives to inspire and teach these Wayne County students, may she take a few moments to celebrate her Thursday, Oct. 27, birthday. Well wishes, birthday cake, good health, continued faith, love and happiness are among the greetings sent her way.
TRICK-OR-TREAT: The annual event is from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Coal Grove, Ohio. In case of rain, the event moves to Saturday, Oct. 29.
COUSIN: Garland Adkins, a local gospel singer and member of Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church and a special cousin, is being remembered as Friday, Oct. 28, would have been his 91st birthday. The family man, retired ACF blacksmith and deliveryman for Spurlock’s Flowers showed his enthusiasm for NASCAR by going to the races, often with his grandson. He passed away July 6, 2020, but remains in the hearts and minds of many.
FRIEND: Since the early 1970s after meeting her at a little country church, I have been blessed and inspired to call Lou Spears a friend. This mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is a great gospel singer, Sunday school teacher and pianist. The Hospice of Huntington retiree is being sent wishes for her Thursday, Oct. 27, birthday celebration. May it have surprises, love, fond memories, good health and more.
POP CULTURE: Huntington Mall’s Pop Culture Con Halloween weekend is available during mall hours Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30. Comics, toys, records and other collectibles are sold from vendors. Autograph signings and meet and greet with Tyler Mane, Tug Board and Jimmy Hart are available.
WINNER: Congratulations to Jase Midkiff, second-grader at Nichols Elementary School. This student was one of 12 chosen as winners in West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. This year’s competition’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
DOWN ON THE FARM: “Hocus Pocus on the Farm” begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo, Pedro, Ohio. Halloween-themed activities include an hour show with Corduroy Brown, creepy show with animals on the farm, such as snakes and tarantulas, fire performer from traveling Cincinnati Circus Company and showing of “Hocus Pocus.” A wood-fired pizza food truck is on site and concessions are available. Gem mining activities, pumpkin painting, petting zoo, costumed characters from the film and gift shop are also available. Tickets are $25, available through link on BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo Facebook page.
HONORED: Emma Blackburn, Adalynn Cremeans and Kieleigh Railey, all of Huntington, were among local Girl Scouts receiving the highest honors they can achieve at their grade level. These Cadettes earned the Silver Award — the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. It gives them the chance to show they are a leader who is organized, determined and dedicated to improving their community. Earning this award puts them among a group of girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents bluegrass music by Larry Stephenson Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 2 and younger. Call 304-743-5749.
BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. To schedule appointments, contact 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org and enter “hurricanecom.”
SPOOKTACULAR: It’s a first for Granny’s in Ironton. The inaugural Halloween Spooktacular is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at 2443 S. 5th St., Ironton. A food truck with more than 29 vendors is featured. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume to be entered into a raffle for gift packages.
CHUCKLE: An elderly lady was invited to an old friend’s home for dinner. She was impressed by the way her lady friend preceded every request to her husband with endearing terms such as: Honey, My Love, Darling, Sweetheart, etc. The couple had been married almost 60 years, and clearly they were still very much in love. While the husband was in the living room, her lady friend leaned over to her hostess to say, “I think it’s wonderful that, after all these years, you still call your husband all those loving names.” The hostess hung her head. “I have to tell you the truth,” she said. “His name slipped my mind about 10 years ago, and I’m scared to death to ask the cranky old jerk what it is.”