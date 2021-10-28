20-PLUS: After meeting as friends in the parking lot of River Cities Community Church in 1994, Jennifer and Scott White have been together, more or less. Scott loved her since they met, but it might have taken Jennifer a bit longer. But they married Oct. 28, 2000, at that church and this week celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary. She is a pharmacist at CAMC Memorial. He is a social studies teacher at Cabell Midland High School. They are being wished a happy 21st anniversary and many more.
CLASSES: “Pre-Ballet” classes, open to ages 4-5 completing Pre-Ballet I, are from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 11 at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. This drop-off class costs $14 weekly or $56 monthly. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
RETIRING: Judy Rule, director of Cabell County Public Library for 54 years, is set to retire next spring as she wants to stay until the new Barboursville Public Library branch is completed. First joining the library Sept. 5, 1967, she became the director in 1983 and began her first full-time librarian position after moving to Huntington. She studied at Concord University, where she worked in the college’s library, and earned a master’s degree at Indiana University. During her tenure at the Huntington library, it was one of six recipients nationwide to receive a National Medal Winner for Library Service. Congratulations on this milestone, thanks for your long stay and service, and may the retirement be relaxing, enjoyable and full of fond memories.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner of chili, cornbread, salad, cookie and assorted drinks from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Barboursville Senior Center. Call 304-736-4583.
PUMPKINS: Coinciding with the 10th annual C-K AutumnFest this weekend, Kenova’s Famous Griffith Pumpkin House is open from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at 748 Beech St. The fest features a scarecrow hunt, bake-off, tractor show, cruise-in, crafts, home canning competition, kids activities and more.
RETURNS: The annual Moore Series of Lectures returns from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, during Sunday school at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church after the pandemic-caused absence in 2021. Cliff Winters, former youth pastor, teaches from his groundbreaking dissertation on Revelation. Winters also preaches Sunday morning in the sanctuary.
BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the fellowship hall of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. Contact 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.
SCREAMS: Cooper Family Farms offers a haunted corn maze at dark Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, in Milton. Admission to Field of Screams is $12 regardless of age. Contact 304-634-1722 or www.cooperfamilyfarms.net.
EXTRAVAGANZA: The Greatest Halloween Extravaganza Unearthed, hosted by Stephanie at the Doubletree in downtown Huntington, is open from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Along with music, games, prizes and more is a silent auction. Proceeds are donated to Huntington Addiction Wellness Center. Swag bags are available to the first 50 people. The cost is $25.
HORROR: Imperial Events WV and Downtown Decadence present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave. Doors open at 9 p.m. Door fee is $15.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brian Blinn, Will Lindberg, Janet Grimes, Tatum Arbes, Carolyn Clonch, Carter Mann, Mike Cummings, June Lucas, Carla Willis, Marc Hettlinger, Hannah Crager, Bob Lowe, Brad Fittro and Bob Samson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Arnold and Shirley Sullivan.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Ketz, Bobby Clarkson, Emma Edwards, Olivia Hardin, Elizabeth Bird, Bob Marcum, Rod Whitt, Lauren Hanna, Nancy McSweeney, Addyson Gallion, Sarah McInerney.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mr. and Mrs. David Reynolds, John and Shannon Lawman.
CHUCKLE: Off the seventh tee, Joe sliced his shot deep into a wooded ravine. He took his eight iron and clambered down the embankment in search of his lost ball. After many long minutes of hacking at the underbrush, he spotted something glistening in the leaves. As he drew nearer, he discovered that it was an eight iron in the hands of a skeleton! Joe immediately called out to his friend, “Jack, I’ve got trouble down here!” “What’s the matter?” Jack asked from the edge of the ravine. “Bring me my wedge,” Joe shouted. “You can’t get out of here with an eight iron!”