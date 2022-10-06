The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GOSPEL: Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church in Guyandotte hosts a benefit gospel sing and hot dog sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church. Singers include Crossroads Generations, His Singing Servant, Ed Caldwell and Linda Caldwell.

SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Marlene Kay Bowyer White, who passed away Aug. 28 after a short hospital stay. The 70-year-old Barboursville resident was a twin to the late Darlene Morris, mother of two children — Tina Schrock and the late Nicky Hill — and grandmother to seven. One of nine children, Marlene was a sweetheart and always kind and loving with a smile. Her memory shall live on in the lives and hearts of many knowing and loving her. May her family find comfort in knowing Marlene is in a better place free of pain and suffering.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

