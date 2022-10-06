GOSPEL: Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church in Guyandotte hosts a benefit gospel sing and hot dog sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church. Singers include Crossroads Generations, His Singing Servant, Ed Caldwell and Linda Caldwell.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Marlene Kay Bowyer White, who passed away Aug. 28 after a short hospital stay. The 70-year-old Barboursville resident was a twin to the late Darlene Morris, mother of two children — Tina Schrock and the late Nicky Hill — and grandmother to seven. One of nine children, Marlene was a sweetheart and always kind and loving with a smile. Her memory shall live on in the lives and hearts of many knowing and loving her. May her family find comfort in knowing Marlene is in a better place free of pain and suffering.
TREATS: A trunk or treat event is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
BAPTISM: Morgan Margaret Cox received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism Sept. 11 at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Her parents, Matthew and Lauren Cox, were also received as new members on that day. May these three continue serving the Lord and walking in His light.
CLINIC: A free drive-thru flu shot clinic is from 8 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave. Use 28th and 29th street entrances. Visit mountainhealthnetwork.org/flu.
LEADER: A new soprano section leader/soloist has been welcomed in the chancel choir of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Rachelle Snyder of Zanesville, Ohio, is a freshman vocal performance major at Marshall University.
TUNNEL: The haunted tunnel, a tradition for more than two decades (except for 2020 when closed for COVID-19 pandemic) by Ironton Lions Club, continues from 7:30 to 11 p.m. each Saturday through October. The event is in the old State Route 75 tunnel in the hillside off what is now State Route 93, near The Hills shopping center and U.S. 52 exit. Admission is $10.
WALKER: If you can catch up with Barry Wyant of Huntington Friday, Oct. 7, give him happy birthday wishes. Barry, long-time medical department administrator now retired, causes others to run to keep up with him. This great friend of at least 16 years became a new dad since his last birthday — a new dog named Cooper. May he take a little break from being a dad to enjoy birthday cake with “how many” candles and may his upcoming days be relaxing and blessed.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 offers its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7 or $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are available. The auxiliary also offers a bake sale.
BOOKS: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library conducts a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct 7-8, at the main library’s fourth floor, 455 9th St. Gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs, LPs and old 78 records, audio books and magazines. On Saturday, sale goers may fill a bag of books for $3 or a box for $10. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used. Proceeds help expand and enrich library services. Friends’ membership is $5. Contact 304-528-5700 or www.cabell.lib.wv.us.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design continues its “Convergent” exhibition through Friday, Oct. 21, in Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The display highlights the innovations in painting, photography and collage by three artists — Michael Hubbard, Parker Reinekker and Stafford Smith. An artist talk and closing reception is available Thursday, Oct. 20. Hubbard talks about his work at 5:30 p.m. in Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center, then attends the reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Carroll Gallery.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Melissa Johnson still in the 50s at 56, Shannon Cox, Shannon Gartin, Johanna Dempsey, Donna Overfield hits 72, Shantel Adams nears the mid-30 mark at 34, Julie Harris, Hannah Spiker, Kathy Rea, Audra Gerlach, Elijah Dorey, Pat Vickers, Sherry Walden, Taylor Jaros, Skyler Ratcliff, Libby Goetz, Fran Jenkins-Cade.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: C.R. and Carrie Brown celebrate number 15, Bill and Oleta Dolen, Trent and Christie Eastman, Mike and Gloria Sumner (1984).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harper Hutchison, Ian Ogle, Sherry Smith, Jerry Wolfe, Jason Jordan, Abby Bell, Ernie Golder, Brandy Andrus, Kella Facemeyer still in the 20s at 28, Gregory Edward Hill begins the second teen year at 14, Kista Black, Sonia Hatfield, Tonya Gilbert, Andy Blackman, Anita Jones, Bella Clark, Kim Karnes, Jonathan Braddy.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steven and Gretchen Burton (1989).
CHUCKLE: A police officer saw a man driving by with a bunch of penguins in the backseat. The officer pulled the man over and asked, “Where did you get those penguins?” The man replied, “I found them wandering on the side of the road.” “Well, you should take them to the zoo,” the cop said. The next day the police officer saw the same man drive by, with the penguins still in his backseat. Once again, he pulled the car over, and he said, “I thought I told you to take those penguins to the zoo!” “I did,” the man replied. “Today, I’m taking them to the beach.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
