CONVENTION: West Virginia’s largest convention dedicated to pop culture, gaming, comics and more is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tsubasacon, opening at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies kicking off at 1 p.m. Friday, features Carey Means, Western Animation veteran; Jonah Bishop from Nickelodeon’s “Welcome to the Wayne”; and others. The convention is also open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and closes at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for pre-order. Visit https://tsubasacon.org.
DOCTORATE: Mashawna Hamilton, associate director and associate professor of nursing program at Ohio University Southern since 2017, recently earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Kentucky University. The Wurtland, Kentucky, resident earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Marshall University in 1996 and a master of science in nursing, nurse educator tract, from Ohio University in 2009. In 2005, she began at Ohio Southern as an adjunct instructor and later became nursing skills lab coordinator and assistant professor.
SPOOKTACULAR: Camden Park’s annual Halloween spectacular is from 6 to 10:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October. More than 20 rides and attractions including the Haunted House, Coulrophobia Maze, Haunted Hospital Walk Thru and Haunted Train Ride are featured. Tickets are $17.99 on Friday and $20.99 on Saturday. Contact 304-429-4321 or www.camdenpark.com.
MEMBERS: Austin and Bethany Fry recently joined Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
FEST: The annual Heron Fest, family day with activities including apple butter making, boat and hay rides, car show and more, takes place Saturday, Oct. 9, at Beech Fork State Park. There is no charge to attend festivities.
ONE YEAR: “To have loved and been loved is perhaps the most precious memory of all,” says Carolyn Byrd Williamson, wife to the late Alan Williamson. Alan passed away Oct. 8, 2020, much too soon for those loving and knowing him. Thoughts and prayers are with my good friend, Carolyn, as Friday marks the first year for his homegoing.
WISHES: Psst … if you see Barry Wyant, of Huntington, on Thursday, Oct. 7, give him a thumbs up for celebrating another birthday. Barry, who had a few medical issues this past year and saddened by the loss of “man’s best friend” — his dog — is a retired medical department administrator and probably the fastest walker of all time. It’s not time to call the fire department to help put out the “candles fire,” but it’s time to send greetings to this husband, father of two daughters and great friend. May his day be awesome and his year super.
BIRTH: Walker Raine Womack was born Sept. 22 to Trey and Allie Womack. The brother to Willow weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Rick and Lorri Jones of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kista Black, Gregory Edward Hill becomes a teen at 13, Anita Jones, Kella Facemeyer turns 27, Tonya Gilbert, Sonia Hatfield, Abigail Copley, Bella Clark, Andy Blackman, Harper Hutchison, Ian Ogle, Sherry Smith, Jerry Wolfe, Judy Solar, sister of Trudy Dingess and formerly a Kenova resident, Jimmy Dingess, son of Gary and Trudy Dingess, also a former Kenova resident.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steven and Gretchen Burton (1989).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: D.J. Black, Joey Lynd still in the 50s at 54, Kara Gibson, Nancy Carter, Tyler Halstead, Kim Neville, Josh Dierdorff, Ethan Kelly, Charles Morris, John Stinespring, Annaleese Waugh, Ben Butler, Roxanne Fixer, Serra Journell is one over “sweet 16” at 17, Colin McCreery, Eleanor Mortimer, W.T. Bradley IV, Brian Karr, Vinson’s E Team youth football coach.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mitchell and Kaylie Redman celebrate No. 1, Morgan and Kelli Ferguson (2016).
CHUCKLE: Out in the field, two farmers were talking and the first one said, “I’ve got a great flock of cows.” “Herd of cows,” the second one corrected. “Of course I’ve heard of cows,” snapped the first. “I’ve got a whole flock of them.”