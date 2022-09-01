ANOTHER: Can you keep a secret? Dr. Elizabeth Martin, wife to Mickey Martin and owner of Westmoreland Chiropractic Center, becomes another year older Thursday, Sept. 1. May great things be included in her day of celebration and following year.
BAKE SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Advance Auto, U.S. 60 East. A variety of fudges, peach cobbler muffins and more are available. Nonperishable food items are also being collected for the Huntington City Mission. Call 304-962-5291.
MEMORIES: David Peyton, of Huntington, liked to receive feedback from his Herald-Dispatch columns. I remember him laughing and saying, “Well, that’s another column.” Dave passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at age 76. He was husband to Susan Samuels Peyton and dad to David A. Peyton Jr. He made an impact on many readers, and his writing continues to be missed in print.
CLASS: “Intro to Printmaking: Relief Workshop” with Sa-Rai Robinette is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7 through Oct. 12, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 2. The six-session class costs $160 or $190 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GRAD: Perla Hernandez, of Ashland, was one of more than 4,400 students graduating with degrees from the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. Perla graduated from the university’s College of Arts and Sciences with a BS in biological sciences.
BAPTIZED: Pastor Greg Lunsford baptized Mollie Perry in mid-August at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Mollie is the wife of James Perry. May Mollie continue walking after the Lord and win souls into his kingdom.
SHOW: Alchemy Theatre presents “The Taming of the Shrew” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Tickets are $15.
SEVENTH: Seven years ago Thursday, Sept. 1, Steve and Jessica Adkins Hensley, of Milton, became husband and wife. Jessica, a registered nurse and youngest of my two nieces, is a wonderful wife, as Steve is a wonderful husband making sure she and their two sons aren’t without anything. May this anniversary be blessed, with more happiness and love for many more years.
RECIPIENT: Chloe Hayes of Chesapeake High School was the recipient of the Edith A. Woodard Scholarship through the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc.
HOURS CHANGE: Heritage Farm Museum and Village changes the times and days for opening. Reopening on Friday, Sept. 2, the facility is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Admission is $17; $14 ages 65 and older; $12 ages 11-17; $10 ages 4-10; and free for infants to age 3.
NINE YEARS: It doesn’t seem like nine years since God called a special lady and precious friend to her heavenly mansion, but Eva Mae Spears now resides at her new address, where she’s been since Sept. 2, 2013. She had been a part of my life since the early 1970s when I began my Christian walk with her inspiration and help along the way. I could always rely on this lady like my second mom with her genuine love who warmed my heart when coldness creeped in. The mother of three children and husband to the late Lonnie Spears was definitely my special other mother. She continues to be missed by many.
REUNION: Nearly 300 people are expected to attend the 90th annual Kfeiran Reunion Foundation Friday through Monday, Sept. 2-5, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington after virtually meeting the past two years due to COVID-19. Joseph Peck from Port St. Lucie, Florida, is president of the board of trustees. Denise Mickel Russell, from Glenn Allen, Virginia, is the anniversary’s co-chair. Authentic Lebanese meals and an Arabic band help celebrate the heritage and tradition of being Lebanese. Contact Kfeir.com or jpeck@Kfeir.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Garrett Hall, Marie Lucas, Lucia Soltis, Doris Neal, Jeff Black, Thomas Gardner, Caleb Mitchell, Doug Norton, Ryen Fraley, Ryan and Isabel Long, Cara Adams, Sara Adkins, Michael Ginn, Bob Carman, Ava Blake Meadows turns the double digits at 10, Clinton Burley, Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cookie Evans, Lisa Pinson, Morgan Billups, Tanner McDaniel, of Chesapeake, Ohio, turns 24, Donna Dransfeld, Louise Bays, Kiersten Smith, Phillip Owens, Andrew Colvin, Erin E. Goodwin, Isaiah Garnett, Braden Wilks is a tween at 12, Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Judy Grass, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Ben Newhouse, Thomas Rogowski.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Joan West (1961).
CHUCKLE: There was a truck driver driving along, and he stopped to pick up a priest to give him a ride. He was driving down the highway and he saw a lawyer along the side of the road and thought, “Hot dog! A lawyer that I could run over!” So he sped up and headed straight for him. At the last second, he remembered the priest with him. So he swerved to miss him, but still heard a thump. He looked behind — no sign of the lawyer. He said to the priest, “Wow, that was a close one. I almost hit that lawyer!” The priest then replied, “That’s OK, son. I got him with my door.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
