ALL GREEK: Fenikia, Kataifi, Koulouria, Baklava, lamb, Tiropita, Dolmades and more Greek food are served during the 41st annual Greek festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave. Activities include Greek dancers from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; church tours, noon and 4 p.m. Friday and noon and 7 p.m. Saturday; a vespers service at 5 p.m. Saturday. The gift shop features an array of unique Grecian collectibles, T-shirts, cookbooks, religious items and more.

CONDOLENCES: Daniel Bryce Keyser was only 31 years young and a giant in the lives of two young children, wife and other family members and friends, but his armor was laid down and work on earth finished to accept his crown in his heavenly home Aug. 11. Broken hearts can be filled with happiness that he’s no longer filled with pain and suffering and gladness that he shared his stand with the Lord as he preached his first sermon this April at his home church, Hebron Baptist, between Salt Rock and Barboursville. My family has known Bryce’s grandparents, Bill and Marsha Keyser and Marsha and the late Paul Holton, as well as his parents, aunts and uncles, all of Salt Rock, for many years and offer our love and condolences. May they continue to feel God’s presence, comfort and love during these ‘missing and lonely’ days and nights.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

