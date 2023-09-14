ALL GREEK: Fenikia, Kataifi, Koulouria, Baklava, lamb, Tiropita, Dolmades and more Greek food are served during the 41st annual Greek festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave. Activities include Greek dancers from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; church tours, noon and 4 p.m. Friday and noon and 7 p.m. Saturday; a vespers service at 5 p.m. Saturday. The gift shop features an array of unique Grecian collectibles, T-shirts, cookbooks, religious items and more.
CONDOLENCES: Daniel Bryce Keyser was only 31 years young and a giant in the lives of two young children, wife and other family members and friends, but his armor was laid down and work on earth finished to accept his crown in his heavenly home Aug. 11. Broken hearts can be filled with happiness that he’s no longer filled with pain and suffering and gladness that he shared his stand with the Lord as he preached his first sermon this April at his home church, Hebron Baptist, between Salt Rock and Barboursville. My family has known Bryce’s grandparents, Bill and Marsha Keyser and Marsha and the late Paul Holton, as well as his parents, aunts and uncles, all of Salt Rock, for many years and offer our love and condolences. May they continue to feel God’s presence, comfort and love during these ‘missing and lonely’ days and nights.
MUSIC: Another night of music is offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Milton Fire Department.
30-PLUS: It doesn’t seem possible that my oldest great-nephew — Zachary Scott “Zach” Boling — is 30-plus years old Thursday, Sept. 14. Zach is the dad to three children and son of Chris Boling, now living in Florida, and Cathy Porter of Barboursville. Zach was a motocross rider participating in various competitions throughout the area when he was an elementary/middle schooler until he was placed in a body cast for several months with a broken bone, which often stops what could have been a lifetime of fun. May Zach feel the love, support and care of his family and have a great day with many more to follow.
CAR SHOW: BB’s Car Show is available from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ironton Farmer’s Market, 218 S. 2nd St.
HOMECOMING: Olive Baptist Church celebrates a “homecoming Sunday” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2508 Merritts Creek Road. Music is by McSweeney Family Singers. Pastor John Arnold speaks at 11 a.m. A covered-dish dinner follows the morning services. Sunday evening service is cancelled.
GAME NIGHT: New and classic board games are available for all ages during “friends and family game night” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Gallaher Village Branch Library. Young children should be accompanied by an adult. Free snacks and coffee are offered.
COUNTING: One can always count on Tim Pauley ... he was recently elected assistant treasurer at Barboursville Baptist Church. Keep up the good work, Tim, you are appreciated.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents bluegrass music with Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Cabell County 4-H Camp and Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger. Call 304-743-5749.
‘FLAMING’: Joelyn Copley, daughter of Jason and Sherry Copley of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was chosen as Miss Flame. She reigned over the Labor Day celebration recently taking place in Catlettsburg.
ON THE WATERFRONT: Logan Purcell presents live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Schooner’s Waterfront Grille, 92 Buffington St., mile marker 305.1 Ohio River. Call 304-529-FOOD (3663).
NUMBER 70: Nancy and David Savage celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 13 in Rockford, Illinois. Formerly of Barboursville and Williamson, West Virginia, they married at Williamson 5th Avenue Church of Christ. They are parents of three children: Tana Rae McGuiness, Rodney and Gina Gayle Fecht (deceased); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Here’s to another year of added blessings and more to come in the next year.
POAGE LANDING DAYS: The annual festival opens at noon Friday, Sept. 15, and continuing Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17, in Ashland. Friday’s events include food and street vendors, arts and craft tent, children’s amusement and music by Chain Reaction, Against the Grain and Jason Mays Band. Saturday’s activities include Brady Ross and Route 23, Phil Clark’s martial arts demonstrations, Cincinnati Circus stunt show, “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean, Angie Fletcher, Blue Sky, Rodney Crisp and His Honky Tonk Dance Band, Mark Chesnutt (country music artist) and more. Before the festival closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, there’s Bended Knee, Sonya Newman, Janetta Blevins, Tyler Waller and Outrider, plus other events.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Karen Turman, Luke Hess, Ruthann Arneson, Jax Anderson, Robbie Parsons, Emmalyn Roark, Tesia Schray, David Batts, Heath Scarberry, Kent Willis, Skylar Mae Meadows turns 6, Bob Dacci is two from age 70 (68), Loma Williamson, Tonya Duvall Chapman leaves the 50s behind for number 60, Rodrigo Almeida, Lois Cloke, Jack Steel, Christina Aiello, Tawnya Collins, physical education teacher at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Malinda Shanklin, Don and Jane Collins.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Max Noble, Sandee Damron, Nash Merritt, Carrie Smith, Linda Brown, Gwen Craddock, Pete Mastrangelo, Ryan Jarrell, Greg Fisher, Lezlee Haynie, Lugene Jarrell, Lauren Meadows, Christina Lane is ‘double 8s’ at 88, Christopher Lipinski, Aaron Persinger, Jose Soto, Betty Wilson, Janet Fisher, Tanya Morton hits the ‘double nickels’ at 55, Johanna Blake, Bobbi Hillman.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Shelby Riddle (1956), Heath and Leslie Scarberry (2007), Dave and Winalee Blackwood, Michael and Jenifer Johnson celebrate number 33.
CHUCKLE: A young boy and his dad went fishing on one fine morning. After a few quiet hours out in the boat, the boy became curious about the world around him. He looked up at his dad and asked, “How do fish breathe underwater?” His dad thought about it for a moment, then replied, “I really don’t know, son.” The boy sat quietly for another moment, then turned back to his dad and asked, “How does our boat float on the water?” Once again, his dad replied, “Don’t know son.” Pondering his thoughts again, a short while later, the boy asked, “Why is the sky blue?” Again, his dad replied, “Don’t know, son.” The inquisitive boy, worried he was annoying his dad, asked this time: “Dad, do you mind that I’m asking you all these questions?” “Of course, not son,” replied the dad. “How else are you ever going to learn anything?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
