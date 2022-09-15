DINNER/SHOW: Murder and Merriment presents “Calamity at the Opry!” Saturday, Sept. 17, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner/show at 7 p.m. Buffet dinner including turkey and dressing, baked steak, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, deviled eggs, cranberry salad, seven-layer salad, rolls and assorted desserts is provided by Rebel Barn. Tickets are $45 per guest. The event is to be conducted outdoors, so casual dress is suggested. Contact Renea Slayton, 304-522-1244 or reneaslayton@heritagefarmmuseum.com.
TINY MISS FLAME: During Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, winners of Tiny Miss Flame Pageant were named at Boyd County Senior Center. Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice, of Catlettsburg, was named Tiny Miss Flame and most photogenic, followed by Natalie Childers, daughter of Danny and Samantha Childers, also of Catlettsburg, as first runner-up. Nora Jane Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix, of Ashland, was second runner-up, while Eriyah Michelle Truitt, daughter of Brittany Dearfield and Edward Truitt, of Grayson, was third runner-up, and Matilynn Grace Hyden, daughter of Jeremy and Robin Hyden, of Louisa, fourth runner-up.
HONORED: Three Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions, Athens. They are Makayla Clark, Abby Frye and Rachel Pratt. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this honor.
MOVIE: Ashland’s Cinema at Camp Landing continues its horror movie series at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, with “Prince of Darkness.” A $55 season pass includes a Bates Motel keychain acting as the ticket to each movie in the series. Tickets can be purchased for individual movies and season pass at CinemaCampLanding.com or the cinema concession stand.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, cookies and beverages. The event is sponsored by Encompass Health.
TALK: Ahmed Ozsever, an artist in the “Heirloom” display concluding this week at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, Visual Arts Center, shares an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the center’s Room 209. A reception follows from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Brown, Gwen Craddock, Pete Mastrangelo, Ryan Jarrell, Schauna Chambers, Sandee Damron, Nash Merritt, Lezlee Haynie, Christopher Lipinski, Aaron Persinger, Jose Soto, Betty Wilson, Bobbi Hillman, Christine Lane is three from No. 90 at 87, Lugene Jarrell, Ira D. Bartram, Chad Lovejoy, Joyce M. Ruth, Max Noble, Lauren Meadows, Johanna Blake, Corrie Herrick.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Winalee Blackwood, Bob and Shelby Riddle (1956), Heath and Leslie Scarberry (2007), Michael and Jenifer Johnson celebrate No. 32.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Larry Tweel, Richard Finley, Arch Phlegar, Tracy Komorowski, Sunny Patton, Doug Wilson, Patricia Pinkerton, Jo Kendall, Jimmy Leach, Chuck Hanshaw, Brendi Nibert, Betty Bailey, Carol Proffitt, Cindy Rouse, Larry E. Barnhill, Joyce Mannon, Jesse Simmons, Mark Chaffins, Brynleigh Mosely, Barb Melvin, Mason Brubeck.
CHUCKLE: A couple got up Sunday morning. After breakfast, the wife noticed her husband wasn’t dressed for church. “Why aren’t you dressed for church?” He answered, “Simple. I’m not going.” “Why not?” she asked. “Well, I’ll give you three pretty good reasons why I’m not going. First of all, the church is cold in the morning. It’s just cold. Second, no one there likes me. Everyone is always talking about me behind my back. And third, most important of all, I just don’t feel like going!” the husband answered. “Well, I’ll give you three pretty good reasons why you are going. First of all, the church isn’t cold in the morning; it’s warm. Second, I think, or I’m pretty sure, that there are some people there who do like you, and third you’re the minister, so get dressed,” the wife responded.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.