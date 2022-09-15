The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

DINNER/SHOW: Murder and Merriment presents “Calamity at the Opry!” Saturday, Sept. 17, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner/show at 7 p.m. Buffet dinner including turkey and dressing, baked steak, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, deviled eggs, cranberry salad, seven-layer salad, rolls and assorted desserts is provided by Rebel Barn. Tickets are $45 per guest. The event is to be conducted outdoors, so casual dress is suggested. Contact Renea Slayton, 304-522-1244 or reneaslayton@heritagefarmmuseum.com.

TINY MISS FLAME: During Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, winners of Tiny Miss Flame Pageant were named at Boyd County Senior Center. Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice, of Catlettsburg, was named Tiny Miss Flame and most photogenic, followed by Natalie Childers, daughter of Danny and Samantha Childers, also of Catlettsburg, as first runner-up. Nora Jane Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix, of Ashland, was second runner-up, while Eriyah Michelle Truitt, daughter of Brittany Dearfield and Edward Truitt, of Grayson, was third runner-up, and Matilynn Grace Hyden, daughter of Jeremy and Robin Hyden, of Louisa, fourth runner-up.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you