CRUISE-IN: Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s cruise-in is from 5 p.m. until dusk Saturday, Sept. 18, at Putnam County Bank parking lot, Hurricane, West Virginia. Registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show. Call Andy, 304-562-6903.
WINNERS: The Junior Miss Flame in the new Miss Flame Pageant in late August in Catlettsburg was Kaelie Rogers, daughter of Heidi Smith of Webbville. Paige Wade, daughter of David and Barbie Wade of Rush, Kentucky, was first runner-up; and Toby Porter, daughter of Bruce and Julie Porter, also of Webbville, was second runner-up. Other winners included Little Junior Miss Flame: Sidney Ash, daughter of Daniel and Brandi Ash of Louisa, Kentucky, and runner-up, Haevyn McKenzie, daughter of Chris McKenzie and Kloma Watts of Ashland; Little Miss Flame: Madison Ash, daughter of Daniel and Brandi Ash, and Kennedy Martin, runner-up, daughter of Shane and Hazel Martin of Ashland; Tiny Miss Flame: Taylin Martin, daughter of Shane and Hazel Martin, and Joelene Clere, runner-up, daughter of Hayley Clere of Catlettsburg; Teeny Miss Flame: Sophia Daniel, daughter of Noah and Katlyn Daniel of Catlettsburg, and Kylenn Honaker, runner-up, daughter of Adam and Tesah Honaker, also of Catlettsburg; and Little Mister Fire Chief: Trypp Christian, son of Kody and Courtney Christian, also of Catlettsburg.
TRIO: Marshall University School of Music presents a flute-piano-cello trio concert featuring Wendell Dobbs, flute, Şölen Dikener, cello, Johan Botes, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Smith Recital Hall. Dobbs, professor of flute, is interim dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. Dikener is professor of cello and double bass at MU; and Botes is associate professor of piano. This concert is also livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbpuRSLJ6eqJf7QekSiaZw. Admission is free. Masks are required.
PANCAKES: Stack ’em high … The annual Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast sponsored by Barboursville Lions Club is from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Barboursville Senior Center. The cost is $6; $3 ages 12 and younger.
MUSIC: A concert featuring Kevin Dalton and The Tuesday Blooms, 2021 APPY Award winners, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Jenny Wiley Amphitheater, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $16.
FESTIVAL: An antique car cruise-in, Cincinnati circus, skateboard race, food and drink vendors, artisans, crafters, carnival rides, games, free children’s activity tents, regional/local bands and more are featured during this year’s Poage Landing Days Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, in Ashland. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brendi Nibert, Betty Bailey, Carol Proffitt, Cindy Rouse, Pat Pinkerton, Sunny Patton, Chuck Hanshaw, Ricky Gunnell, Joyce Mannon, Jesse Simmons, Norma Morgan still holding at 39, Doug Wilson, Mark Chaffins, Brynleigh Mosley, Arch Phlegar, Tracy Komorowski, Barb Melvin, Lawrence Tweel, Patricia Pinkerton, Richard Finley, Jim Leach, Ricarda Dillon.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Musgrave, Brittany Davis, Kevin Lawhon, Rosalie Spiker, Norma Carroll, Ashley Duncan, Taylor Davis, Harriett Hutchinson, Brooks Boso, Nikolas Maynard is legal at 21, Kennedy Faith Persinger begins the second teen year at 14, Laila Clarkson, Sue Subik, Wilma Fetty, Allan Chamberlain, Nathan Brown, Lesley Shumaker, Dean Wright, David Moore.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Christie Robbins (2005), Scott and Beth Krall.
CHUCKLE: Once upon a time there was a guy who bought a hang glider and took it out to the mountains to fly. He was cruising along a few hundred feet above the treetops when he spotted two hunters down below. He yelled and waved at them, trying to be sociable. Suddenly, the hunters looked up and both fired their double barrel shotguns at him. When the hang glider was out of sight, one of the hunters turned to the other and said, “What kinda bird you reckon that was?” The other hunter replied, “I don’t rightly know, but I think we hit it.” “How’s that?” “You saw how fast he dropped that man he was caring, didn’t ya?”