90TH: Barbara Blackburn, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, said goodbye to the 80s with an early 90th birthday celebration with her family at a local restaurant. Formerly of Kenova and mother of three daughters, Trudy Dingess, Judy Solar and Lindy Saunders, she can still be wished happy birthday greetings Friday, Sept. 3, for the actual milestone event. Here’s hoping her day was as fabulous as she is and her life will continue to enjoy good health, happiness, sound mind, fond memories and laughter.
DANCE CLASSES: Registration for fall classes is accepted at The Art Center School of Dance, 3720 Auburn Road. Classes are offered in classical ballet, open to ages 3 to adult, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7. Free trial classes and pointe classes for ages 12 and older are also offered. Tap classes for all ages begin Oct. 6. Call Ella Hay, 304-429-6606.
EMAIL: It was great to receive an email recently from George and Gloria Hanna, members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church who often informed me of the annual Greek festivals at the church. They shared several encouraging words, especially, “When your column is in the paper, that is the first thing I read.” Thanks to the Hannas for always being there and continuing to be faithful readers.
ONE YEAR: A year has passed since Dave Peyton, longtime Huntington resident and former reporter and columnist for The Herald-Dispatch and the former Huntington Advertiser, passed away. His final breath was taken Sept. 2, 2020, when he was in his early 70s. Husband to Susie Peyton and dad to David Jr., Dave truly enjoyed getting feedback from his column, which was a favorite of many readers, and often led him to other column writing ideas. Thoughts and prayers are with his family during this special remembrance of this great man/friend.
FOOD TRUCK: Food Truck Friday continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Hurricane’s Main Street.
MENTOR: Eva Mae Spears, longtime friend more like a second mother to me, was a mentor to many individuals from babies to adults. Her Christian advice, love and leadership certainly made a difference in my life, as I’m sure it did others. She passed away Sept. 2, 2013, but remains special in my heart.
HOMECOMING: Hooligans Homecoming 5 is offered from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Admission is donations for Facing Hunger Foodbank and/or Little Victories Animal Rescue.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa Pinson, Tanner McDaniel is 23, Peggyann Pratt spins the last of the 30s at 39, Braden Wilks hits the double toothpick mark at 11, Lea Burton, Louise Bays, Philip Owens, Kiersten Smith.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Atteberry still in the 30s at 38, Shawn Hawks, Kim Finley, Linda Hovey, Stephanie Spencer, Andrew Colvin, Erin E. Goodwin, Sally Lefevre, Roger Smith, Katie Bentley.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ed and Ethel Clark celebrate No. 43, Jim and Joan West (1961).
CHUCKLE: A police officer was investigating an accident on a two-lane, narrow road in which the drivers had hit virtually head-on. One driver, an elderly woman, kept repeating, “He wouldn’t let me have my half of the road!” After gathering as much information as possible, he angrily approached the other driver, who was examining his own damage. The police officer asked, “That old lady says that you wouldn’t let her have her half of the road. Why not?” In exasperation, the man turns from his smashed car and says, “Officer, I would have been happy to give her half of the road — if she had just let me know which half she wanted!”