FESTIVAL: Ironton aLive presents the sixth annual Ohio River Wine and Art Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the new Townplace Suites by Marriott, 802 Washington St., Ironton. An art show of works by local artists Wiley Dew, Steve and Karen Byington, Merry Family Winery and more are featured. Each ticket gets the individual a souvenir wine glass, six wine samples and hors d’oeuvres. More samples, full 5-ounce pours and bottles of wine may also be purchased. Catering is provided by The Mill Cafe and Bakery. Transportation to the Lawrence County Historical Society’s annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk at 5 p.m. is also offered. The cemetery walk is free; however, tickets are available at www.irontonalive.com.
LIGHT IT UP: Only in candles, that is, as Thursday, Sept. 22, is the time for Tim Dillon to celebrate another year of remembering his giving of selfless service to the community and standing watch in the neighborhoods to save lives and properties. The retired Huntington firefighter is son-in-law of Marlene and Mike Sheets and attends First United Methodist Church in Huntington. Tim is being wished a “sizzling” time with birthday cake, family, friends, fond memories, happiness and love, with more to follow.
WINNERS: Baby girls and boys placed in different categories during Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, at the Miss Flame Pageant at Boyd County Senior Center. Girls ages 13 to 24 months chosen as winner and most photogenic was Margaret Lou Hall, daughter of Mike and Kelcee Hall, of Russell, and Luke Hill, son of Davi and Sarah Hill, of Catlettsburg, won in the boys group. Girls 25 to 35 months winner and most photogenic was Rory Kate Rankin, daughter of Zack and Sarah Rankin, of Catlettsburg. First runner-up was Londyn Noelle Parsons, daughter of Ricky and Leah Parsons, of Lexington; and Parker Unrue, daughter of Eddie and Jamie Unrue, of Flatwoods, second runner-up. People’s Choice Award winner in the baby division was Rory Rankin. People’s Choice Award winner in Teeny, Tiny, Little Miss division was Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice, of Catlettsburg. People’s Choice Award winner in Miss Division was Alexis Russell, daughter of Harold and Amber Holley, of Catlettsburg.
MEETING: Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps invites Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains to its monthly meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. every fourth Monday (Sept. 26) at American Legion Post 16, 1421 6th Ave. Visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.
LISTED: Dara Boldman, of Huntington, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in Athens. To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
VIOLINIST: Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents a “Symphonic Thriller!” featuring Christina Bouey, violin, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Foundry Theatre, Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $20, $35 and $50. Contact 304-781-8343 or huntingtonsymphony.org.
RETIRED: James Perry of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church at Ona recently retired from WOWK-TV after 41 years’ service. Now, he can get ready for that “honey-do list” in the making by wife, Mollie. May his retirement be restful, relaxing and full of fun — after the “honey-do” list, of course.
SHOW: “Mountain Stage” begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Charleston’s Culture Center. Featured are Ray Wylie Hubbard, Mary Gauthier, Darden Smith, Frances Luke Accord and Cole Chaney. Tickets are $25-$30.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Hall, Mitch Farrar, Jennings Sizemore, Sara Tschop, Walker Womack, Margie Billups, Sara Cancel, Lauren Duespohl, Danny Harshbarger, Virgil Kelly, Kathy Meadows, Hilliary Townsend, Kimila Jones, Richard Horton, Anna Phillips, Linda Adkins crosses over No. 60 to 61, Sarah Lehewe, Paul Cox.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Renee Kessinger, Dusty and Debbie Mills (1978).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sam Smith, Jerrie Hussell, Margot Martin, Paul Edwards, Carter Cox, Ryder Harrison, David Lane hits the mid-60 mark (65), Rodney Bear turns 56, Myra Woodworth Hobbs, Clayton Thomas, Jon Russell, Diana Stotts, Joey Black, Jamie Curnutte, Mazimo Izquierdo, Angela Quaranta, Joe Smith, Andy Wood, Carla Booth, Andrew Dutton, Rick Elam, Diana Sizemore, Jessica Copeland, Stephen Turner.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck and Wendy Clark, Heather and Dennis Bloss.
CHUCKLE: A teacher was testing the children in her Sunday school class to see if they understood the concept of getting to heaven. She asked them, “If I sold my house and my car, had a big garage sale and gave all my money to the church, would that get me into heaven?” “No!” the children answered. “If I cleaned the church every day, mowed the yard, and kept everything neat and tidy, would that get me into heaven?” Again, the answer was, “No!” Now she was smiling. Hey, they’re getting it, she thought! “Well, then, if I was kind to animals and gave candy to all the children, and loved my husband, would that get me into heaven?” she asked. Again, they all answered, “No!” She was just bursting with pride for them. “Well,” she continued, “then how can I get into heaven?” Little Johnny shouted out, “You gotta be dead, Miss.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.