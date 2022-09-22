The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

FESTIVAL: Ironton aLive presents the sixth annual Ohio River Wine and Art Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the new Townplace Suites by Marriott, 802 Washington St., Ironton. An art show of works by local artists Wiley Dew, Steve and Karen Byington, Merry Family Winery and more are featured. Each ticket gets the individual a souvenir wine glass, six wine samples and hors d’oeuvres. More samples, full 5-ounce pours and bottles of wine may also be purchased. Catering is provided by The Mill Cafe and Bakery. Transportation to the Lawrence County Historical Society’s annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk at 5 p.m. is also offered. The cemetery walk is free; however, tickets are available at www.irontonalive.com.

LIGHT IT UP: Only in candles, that is, as Thursday, Sept. 22, is the time for Tim Dillon to celebrate another year of remembering his giving of selfless service to the community and standing watch in the neighborhoods to save lives and properties. The retired Huntington firefighter is son-in-law of Marlene and Mike Sheets and attends First United Methodist Church in Huntington. Tim is being wished a “sizzling” time with birthday cake, family, friends, fond memories, happiness and love, with more to follow.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you