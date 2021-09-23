BIRTH: Paul and Nancy Estler of Highlawn Presbyterian Church became happy grandparents Sept. 2 of a new grandson, Jackson David Higgins. This little bundle of boy is a blessing born to Christine and Joe Higgins.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes chicken strips, green beans, baby bakers, slaw, bread, cookies and beverages. Dinner is provided by Encompass Health. Along with host volunteers, assisting are Encompass Health staff and Cabell Midland High School football team members.
HOMECOMING: The Rev. Johnny Gue preaches and Ray Family sings during homecoming services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington St., Guyandotte. There is no Sunday school, afternoon or evening service. Dinner is served at noon.
BLESSINGS: Trudy Dingess, of Ceredo, has already had a busy September. Not sure when her birthday was/is, but she helped bring smiles to her mother, Barbara Blackburn, for her 90th on Sept. 3, and her husband, Gary Dingess, for his 72nd on Sept. 6. Trudy is about to celebrate again, but for herself — Friday, Sept. 24, is a milestone as she and her husband celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. As this couple heads down memory lane to reminisce, may fond memories be found and more added to the collection for the next 50 years of togetherness, continued love and happiness.
WALK: Lawrence County Historical Society hosts its annual “Historical Cemetery Walk” on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Stories are shared about people buried long ago. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends around 7 p.m. Guests can park in the Vertiv parking lot (formerly Liebert). Buses continually run between the parking lot and cemetery. Contact 740-532-1222 or www.facebook.com/LawCoHS.
LISTED: Four Kentuckians were named to the president’s list for the summer session at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. These full-time students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.7 and above include Riley Burnett and Zachary Inscoe, both of Ashland; and Holly Williams and Edward Williams, both of Grayson.
ENTERTAINMENT: American Legion 177 hosts tunes by North Entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, followed by The Membership, 50/50 and Queen of Hearts drawing at 8:30 p.m. Dangerous Cookies is featured Friday, Sept. 24, and Kala DeHart and Rivertown on Saturday, Sept. 25.
GREEK FEST: For 38 years, St. George Greek Orthodox Church has offered its Greek Fest with favorite foods, dances and Greek cultures. This year, it’s a grab-and-go festival featuring online prepaid orders only of gyros, salads, pastries, desserts, lamb, chicken and other dinners to be picked up Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at the church, 701 11th Ave.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Turner, Christopher Brent, Diana Stotts, Carter Cox, Ryder Harrison, Myra Hobbs, Jon Russell, Paul Edward, Carla Booth, Andrew Dutton, Rick Elam, David Lane nears the mid-60 mark at 64, Rodney Bear is double nickels at 55, Diana Sizemore, Joey Black, Jamie Curnutte, Mazimo Izquierdo, Angela Quaranta, Jerrie Hussell, Margot Martin, Sam Smith, Bill Ransbottom, Robert Jones, Paul Prunty, Joe Smith, Andy Wood.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck and Wendy Clark, Heather and Dennis Bloss.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Phlegar, Samantha Anderson, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Toni Collins, Jeff Clark, Isaac Herndon, Joe Kenaston, pastor of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Rachel Horn, Kate Justice, Adam Yeager, Mary Withers, Julie Armstead, Rylie Jackson, Twenda Foster, Abby Chaffins, Lisa Hibbard-Fraley, Tom Knopp, Joyce Levy, Dreama Ward, Eliza Mae Hughes turns 4, Charlie Fletcher, Kelvin Loren Bell hits the double digits at 10, Cindy Jackson of Barboursville.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy and Kelsey Spears, Bob and Dorothy Long (1983).
CHUCKLE: During their 50th wedding anniversary banquet, Tom was asked to give a brief account of the benefits of a marriage of such long duration. “Tell us, Tom, just what is it you have learned from all those wonderful years with your wife?” Tom responded, “I’ve learned that marriage is the best teacher of all. It teaches loyalty, forbearance, meekness, forgiveness, self-restraint — and a great many other qualities you wouldn’t have needed if you would have stayed single.”