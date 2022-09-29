The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

GET WELL: Connie Chapman of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church recently fell on a return trip from Florida but received successful emergency hip surgery in North Carolina. She is back home now and living with a daughter. Here’s praying for a speedy recovery and continued success in therapy.

TRADE SHOW: Huntington Chamber of Commerce sponsors its Chamber Member Trade Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Mountain Health Arena Conference Center.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you