GET WELL: Connie Chapman of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church recently fell on a return trip from Florida but received successful emergency hip surgery in North Carolina. She is back home now and living with a daughter. Here’s praying for a speedy recovery and continued success in therapy.
TRADE SHOW: Huntington Chamber of Commerce sponsors its Chamber Member Trade Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Mountain Health Arena Conference Center.
PROMOTED: Trevor McNeal, a 2015 graduate of Gallia Academy High School receiving a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2019 from University of Rio Grande, was recently promoted at Ohio Valley Bank, Gallipolis, Ohio. Trevor, a Gallipolis resident, was promoted to IT specialist II after beginning his career in the IT Department in 2020. The hardworking man enjoys drag racing and gaming.
SAYING: When Dale Windon, of Ona, was asked how he was doing, he answered, “This is just another day in paradise.” Since Sept. 30, 2011, Dale has lived every day in paradise as this bass singer and member of Bethesda United Methodist Church crossed into heaven at age 66. He was a neighbor living on another block of my neighborhood, but sometimes stopped to hand-deliver birthday and anniversary celebrations for his church for this column. Always the same, this licensed funeral director and embalmer and outside sales representative with Pierce Chemical/Royal Bond Co. was a pleasure to know and talk to. He is remembered each time I pass his house.
PSST: Is it true Marcena Turley, of Lincoln County, is trying to catch up to my mother’s age of 90 as she becomes 85 years young Friday, Sept. 30? Many know this wonderful family friend as “Marcie,” but I call her one of the most thoughtful and sweetest friends anyone could ask for. I’ve been worried about her as she hasn’t been in touch for about five months now. Here’s hoping this longtime friend has a great last day of the month, with many to follow.
WISHES: The birthday song is being sung once again to the “master mother of musicians” — Carolyn Becker, who becomes another year older Thursday, Sept. 29. The member of St. Paul Lutheran Church is mother of five musical daughters as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a friend to many, including me, as she often dropped off news to The Herald-Dispatch when I was there in the newsroom, to try making a difference in her club and the community. As the fire goes out on the birthday candles, may her life bless and continue to light up and inspire others.
BABY: Harrison James Tufts was born Sept. 9 to Alex and Lauren Tufts. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Barb Tufts of Kenova United Methodist Church is the grandmother. Congratulations to this family.
DINNER: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a benefit spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at American Legion Post 93, Kenova. The event is sponsored by Rocco’s of Kenova, Fratelli’s and Texas Roadhouse, both of Huntington. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and drink for a cost of $12. Pickup orders are accepted by calling April Craft, 304-962-5291.
SERVANT: If more people were like Estell Rose “Posey” Langley, life might be more appreciative. She was a true servant of God and a member of Kenova United Methodist Church. The devoted mother and grandmother never had a driver’s license but walked to church and grocery store. She loved to work in her yard and flower garden, cook, sing in Golden Chord, plus other things — and always with a big smile. This sweet Christian lady was 101 years and 7 months old at the time of her death April 30, 2020, but would be 103 Friday, Sept. 30. Her memory lives on in the Kenova community.
GOSPEL: The fifth Friday gospel sing featuring King’s Seven is from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at First Church of God, South Point, Ohio. Refreshments follow. Admission is free.
FOOD COLLECTION: Armstrong sponsors its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Sunday, Oct. 2. Needed food donations for the Backpack Buddies Program include applesauce, fruit cups, crackers, ramen noodles, granola bars, pudding cups and more. A drop-off location is Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, South Point.
CHILI: The forecast is “chili” Saturday, Oct. 1, in Grayson, Kentucky, as the Grayson Rotary Club hosts its chili cook-off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grayson Municipal Park. Teams may enter for $25 each. Visitors may sample homemade chili at $1 per taste or $5 per bowl, then vote for favorites. Children’s activities, costume contests, vendors and more are also offered.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jake Maue, Bob Alexander, Carly Cunningham, Holley Johnson, David Cooper, Kelli Floyd, Bruce Powers with Hammers Industries turns 72, Kimmy Michelle Lewis leaves the teens for No. 20, Megan Webster, Tiffany Evans, Diane Chandler, Becki Chaffins, Sarah Izquierdo, Janet Donohoe, Annemarie Gibson, Genaro Quodala, Jeff Jackson, Samantha McKinney, Patty Dailey remains over 80 at 84, Faye Miller.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bryan and Mikki Larch, Bill and Patty Roof (1984), Renee and Steve Neal.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leann Haines, Carolyn Jarrell, Georgina Doss, Marilee Lewis, Barbara A. Brown, Barbara Nicholas, Robert Trocin, Trish Burns hits No. 53, Brooklyn Johnson, Kent Keyser II, James Parker, Brian Childers, Timothy Bowie, Evan Davis, Larry Embrey, William Held, Pam Howell, Sheri Johnson, Paula Limanen, Sandra Mayhew, Devin Schamp.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bonnie and Donnie Black.
CHUCKLE: The manager of a large office noticed a new man one day and told him to come into his office. “What’s your name?” he asked the new guy. “John,” the new guy replied. The manager scowled, “Look, I don’t know what kind of a namby-pamby place you worked before, but I don’t call anyone by their first name. It breeds familiarity, and that leads to a breakdown in authority. I refer to my employees by their last name only — Smith, Jones, Baker — that’s all. I am to be referred to only as Mr. Robertson. Now that we got that straight, what is your name?” The new guy sighed, “Darling. My name is John Darling.” The manager responded, “OK, John, the next thing I want to tell you is …”