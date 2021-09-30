FIRST FRIDAY: A cruise-in, live music, outdoor beer garden, children’s activities and more are featured during First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Ashland. Visit www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.
GIRL: Sawyer Renee Hanley was born to Cody Hanley and Shelbie Hatfield Sept. 13. She weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long. She is granddaughter to Laura Hanley and great-granddaughter of Donna McComas, both of Madison Avenue Christian Church.
CANCELED: Huntington’s 37th annual chili fest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Pullman Square is canceled due to COVID restrictions.
THOUGHTS: One year ago on Thursday, Sept. 30, an humble follower of Jesus exchanged his body of pain and suffering for a perfect one in a home not made with hands. In his 76 years of life, Paul Holton of Salt Rock was a pastor 33 years and Cabell County principal for more than 30 years. Thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife, Marsha, and other family members as they relive this day from 2020.
PRESENTATION: Cabell County Public Library celebrates the City of Huntington’s sesquicentennial with Bob Withers, widely recognized authority on the history of railroad in West Virginia, retired editor/reporter with The Herald-Dispatch and long-time pastor of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, speaking on the role the railroad played in the founding and expansion of the city from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the library. Copies of his books are available for sale. Light refreshments are served.
DEVOTED: Marcena Turley, better known as “Marcie,” is a devoted friend. It may be months between visits, but this long-time Lincoln County friend always pays a surprise stop-off with that wonderful smile, kind words and memories of yesteryear. She is being wished the best of everything on her 84th birthday Thursday, Sept. 30, in hopes the best spills over the entire year.
TEARS: If tears could bring Charles Adkins back for his Friday, Oct. 1, birthday, he certainly would receive many hugs, kisses and well wishes. In fact, this past weekend my mother (his sister) remembered he was gone and cried many tears. The long-time Wayne County resident, dad, brother, uncle, granddad, great-granddad and friend is definitely missed and loved.
GREETINGS: What a pleasure to send birthday greetings to an angel of a friend, Dixie Bostic of Barboursville. Dixie, long-time friend taking me under her wing when I first became a Christian and inspiring throughout my life, is turning another year older Friday, Oct. 1. May this mother of two daughters have a blessed day with fond memories, good health, sound mind and continued blessings.
HAUNTED: The seasonal floating haunted attraction — Haunted Majestic — opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Kyle Lane, off W.Va. Route 2. The late night paranormal tours continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; Oct. 8-9; Oct. 15-16; Oct. 22-23; and Oct. 29-30. General admission is $20. The event is not recommended for ages 12 and younger. Visit www.hauntedmajestic.com.
103: She was a rose ... Estell Rose “Posey” Langley spends her 103rd birthday (Thursday, Sept. 30) in heaven again this year as she moved there April 30, 2020, after an enjoyable life on earth. Posey, formerly of Kenova, lived near China Grove, N.C., at the time of her passing. A devoted servant of the Lord, she walked to her home church, Kenova United Methodist, and to the grocery store as she never had a driver’s license. Memories of this great little lady flood minds and hearts of the Kenova community and others blessed to have known her.
FIRST: David Lynn Lucas, first cousin of mine and veteran of U.S. Navy and U.S. Army after 29 years, retired from the Army and was a wounded warrior after two tours in Iraq and one in Egypt. He was also a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge winners and earned a Bronze Star as Battalion S2 intelligence officer for HHC 30th CSSB. The Marshall University graduate earned a master’s degree in teaching. Sept. 28 marked the first year of his sudden passing at age 57.Thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family and friends.
JAZZY: Sounds of swing are provided by The Whirlybirds during Jazzy Fridays at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. Admission is free.
FINAL: Dale Windon may have left his Ona home Sept. 30, 2011, for a better city he is still remembered for his kind words, bass voice with Bethesda United Methodist Church in Ona and friendship to many. His legacy lives on.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Justin Reilly, Anthony Barath, Bradley Howard, Brian Childers, James Parker, Barbara Brown, Leann Haines, Carolyn Jarrell, Kent Keyser II, Greg Thompson, Richard Dean, Brooklyn Johnson, Justin Scarbro, Georgina Doss, Barbara Nicholas, Bob Trocin, Timothy Bowie, Evan Davis, Larry Embrey, William Held, Pam Howell, Sheri Johnson, Paula Limanen, Sandra Mayhew, Devin Schamp, Bill Blankenship, overseer of hospital and nursing home visitation program at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bonnie and Donnie Black.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Williams, Jack Hobbs turns 82, Drew Wright hits the mid-40 mark at 45, Rachel Webb, Jessica Staley, Kayln Marinich, Margie Stone.
CHUCKLE: A man visited a friend and in the driveway he saw a friend’s car that was all dented, covered with leaves, grass, branches, dirt and blood. He asked his friend, “What’s happened to your car?” “Well,” the friend responded, “I ran into my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer.” “OK,” said the man, “that explains the blood … But what about the leaves, the grass, the branches and the dirt?” “Well, I had to chase him all through the park.”