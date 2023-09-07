The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PERFORMANCE: “The Book Women,” Alchemy Theatre’s children’s production written by Rachel Bublitz and directed by Cindy Westbrook, is offered Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited. Tickets are $21.50 and $11.50 ages 13 and younger. For tickets, contact alchemytheatretroupe.com.

LISTED: Avery Lucas of West Hamlin, West Virginia, was one of 108 students being named to the president’s list at West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the spring semester. To qualify for this recognition, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

