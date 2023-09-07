PERFORMANCE: “The Book Women,” Alchemy Theatre’s children’s production written by Rachel Bublitz and directed by Cindy Westbrook, is offered Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited. Tickets are $21.50 and $11.50 ages 13 and younger. For tickets, contact alchemytheatretroupe.com.
LISTED: Avery Lucas of West Hamlin, West Virginia, was one of 108 students being named to the president’s list at West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences for the spring semester. To qualify for this recognition, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.
ANNIVERSARY: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington celebrates its 36th anniversary with a block party and street naming ceremony from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1500 17th St. This free community event features food, drinks, carnival games, inflatables and more.
AWARDED: Abigail Sharpless of Barboursville was one of more than 1,500 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates from Youngstown State University’s spring commencement. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree n anthropology.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts Darren Nicholson Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Cabell County 4-H Camp and Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 or $5 ages 12 and younger. Call 304-743-5749.
CADET: Caleb Williams was one of three County cadets of the Mountaineer ChalleNGE Academy’s Class 1-23 to complete the 60th class West Virginia National Guard Program at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. Son of Erika Davisworth-Williams and James Davisworth of Barboursville and Clinton and Elizabeth Williams of Poca, Cadet Williams was in Platoon 1 and recognized for receiving the Mentorship, PT Most Improved, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
REUNION: Huntington High School Class of 1958 offers its 65-year reunion Sept. 29-30. Call Patti Ferguson Shaver, 304-654-8082.
HONORED: Brianna Smith, student at Cabell County Career Technology Center, was recently awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Screen Printing Technology at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships conducted in June in Atlanta. The Huntington resident was one of more than 6,000 students from every state in the nation participating in the event. Congratulations on this honor, Brianna.
WORSHIP: St. Paul Lutheran Church offers a worship service and picnic at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Ritter Park Shelter 2. Music is provided by Render The Hearts.
NEW PASTOR: The Rev. Dr. Thom Malcolm is the new pastor at Westmoreland United Methodist Church, effective July 2. Pastor Malcolm, graduate of Wesley Theological Seminary, was pastor of Mount Union United Methodist Church from 2014 to 2023. His wife, Stephanie, is a pastor and chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital, and brought the message July 2 as Thom was ill. Welcome to Westmoreland and may many souls be saved, hearts changed and rededications during your tenures.
CONCERT: 38 Special’s Live on Tour Concert takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. The American rock band has been together after more than four decades. Tickets range from $52 to $82, including $7 service fee. Contact https://macarts.com.
BIRTHS: Two babies were born to families within Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in August. Brooks Bohach was born to Chris and Lauryn Bohach. Lillian Beth Cyrus was born to Paul and Bethany Cyrus.
VISIT: Nadia Bolz-Weber, author, Lutheran minister and public theologian, makes a visit to Charleston this weekend. The founding pastor of House for All Sinners and Saints, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Denver, Colorado, until July 2018, speaks at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at West Virginia State University. The event is sponsored by Cross of Grace Lutheran Church. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit Lily’s Place and Religious Coalition for Community Renewal.
SECOND: Jessica Adkins Hensley was the second of two daughters born to Jesse Adkins of Barboursville and the late Linda Hoover. She’s nearing the 50 mark but remains short, but her kindness, love and knowledge aren’t short of anything. Jessica, my youngest niece, is a wife and mother to two sons. May her special day — Friday, Sept. 8 — be as special as she is with continued happiness and love throughout the year.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nancy Robertson, Mekhia McFarland, Taryn Queen, David McCane, Bailey Young, Sam Miller, Trey Hanshaw, Jeremy Shaffer, Stephanie Woolfolk, Wes Bullington, Everlee Smith, Mekhia McQuaid, Ray Scarberry becomes 86 years young, Atyvia Johnson, J.C. Kelley, Carolyn Dilcher, Elizabeth Mayes, Amy Lee Haynes Mullins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Keith and Ellen Bowie.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tanya Brown, Zak Garnett, Styles Slappe, Kaci Picklesimer, Davis Miller, Connie Burgess, Sidney Cooper, Gary Sumpter, Greg Willoughby, Paul Cooper, Faith Mauk, Dave Tyson, David Norris, Hannah Burns becomes legal at 21, Janel Aldridge, Glen Allen Young crosses the mid-70 mark to 76, Alexcia Rose Chandler turns 18, Ray Burns, David Wucher, pastor emeritus rabbi at B’Nai Sholom Congregation.
CHUCKLE: The sailing party was hopelessly lost on the ocean. The sun was going down and the waves were starting to build when one of the sailors growled, “I thought you said you were the best captain in England.” “I am,” replied the captain firmly, “but I’m pretty sure we’re in Norway by now.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.