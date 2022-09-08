The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MEMORIES: A pastor of several area churches for more than 50 years, a dad to three children and husband for 63 years, the Rev. Joseph C. Dolen was also a U.S. Army veteran, retired from CSX Railroad and member of Minerva Lodge 13 A.F. & A.M. This longtime Christian and minister was called to meet his master Sept. 9, 2011, at age 88. He was near the top of my list for helpful and prayerful ministers.

ARTS/CRAFTS: Vendor applications are accepted for the 2022 holiday arts and crafts show to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 E. Pea Ridge Road. For applications, contact Bobbi Hillman, 304-962-1064 or bobbidaulton@gmail.com.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

