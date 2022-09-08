MEMORIES: A pastor of several area churches for more than 50 years, a dad to three children and husband for 63 years, the Rev. Joseph C. Dolen was also a U.S. Army veteran, retired from CSX Railroad and member of Minerva Lodge 13 A.F. & A.M. This longtime Christian and minister was called to meet his master Sept. 9, 2011, at age 88. He was near the top of my list for helpful and prayerful ministers.
ARTS/CRAFTS: Vendor applications are accepted for the 2022 holiday arts and crafts show to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 E. Pea Ridge Road. For applications, contact Bobbi Hillman, 304-962-1064 or bobbidaulton@gmail.com.
SPIRITED: Cody Davidson and Carolyn Sears, employees at St. Mary’s Medical Center, are in the spirit, so to speak. These employees were winners of the Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for August. Cody, laundry aide, won for service, and Carolyn, Emergency Department nurse, won for patient care. This award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients, their families, co-workers and community by living the values illustrating the hospital’s spirit.
DINNER: VFW Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary presents its Friday night dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the post, 227 Main St. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $12. Carry-outs are available. Call 304-523-9738. Proceeds support veterans’ programs.
NEARLY 50: Tell me it’s not so … my second-born niece isn’t nearly 50 years old. Jessica Adkins Hensley, second daughter of Jesse Adkins, of Barboursville, and the late Linda Adkins Hoover, will turn 47 Thursday, Sept. 8. After having health issues from being born at 7 1/2 months and weighing only 4 pounds, she has become an intelligent and beautiful young lady. The registered nurse homeschools her two sons and is wife to Steve Hensley. May this special lady, who is like a daughter to me, have an enjoyable and memorable day, with many special ones in the future.
CONCERT: Night Ranger, an American hard rock band, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $30 to $245.
SCHOLARSHIP: Haley Adkins from Ona’s Bethesda United Methodist Church was recently awarded the Robert Gotham Scholarship for 2022. She plans to attend Marshall University. Congratulations, Haley, on this accomplishment.
AWARDED: Two Symmes Valley High School scholars were recipients of scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. Kylee Jenkins is the recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship. Hailee Gordon received the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship.
REMEMBERING: Thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn Byrd Williamson as Friday, Sept. 9, is the anniversary of the passing of her youngest sister, Elizabeth Journell Pratt, in 2015 at age 55. A young age, no doubt, but promises of tomorrow are not made by God. May God’s love and comfort ease the pain of losing a dear loved one.
HOMECOMING: Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church hosts its annual homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11, State Route 378, Willow Wood, Ohio. The service begins with Gospel Harmony Boys singing and Lenny Campbell preaching at 10 a.m.
GREETINGS: Sparkling as bright as the diamonds in T.K. Dodrill’s showcases is the radiant smile of employee Karli Brubeck, who celebrates her birthday Friday, Sept. 9. May it be a bright, surprise-filled and cheerful day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Boggess, Sidney Cooper, Rabbi David Wucher, Zak Garnett, Lynn Barcus, Jason Roland, Caitlin Wilson, Greg Willoughby, Glen Allen Young hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Noah Chongswatdi, Martha Newby, Alexcia Rose Chandler is one over “sweet 16” at 17, Hannah Burns says goodbye to the teens to try No. 20, Janel Aldridge, Ray Burns, Gary Sumpter, Atha Mills, Kaci Picklesimer, Paul Cooper, Faith Mauk, Dave Tyson, David Norris.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Barbra C. Haptonstall, Gina Finley, Garrin Simpson, Joe Dierdorff, Lonnie Meadows closes in on No. 60 at 58, Teresa Lowrey, Ruth Cole, Scott Dunfee, Maci Hanley, Ken Koerber, Steve Johnson, Alison Stender, Adam Fleckenstein, HD Cory, Andy Conner, Crissy Jackson, Joshlyn Jackson.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Eleanor Miller (1961), Bill and Joyce Ryder celebrate No. 67.
CHUCKLE: Brendan had spent a week visiting his family in Kentucky. His sister-in-law and 7-year-old nephew went with him when he returned to the airport. After verifying his seat number with the counter attendant, Brendan walked back to his relatives and stated that he’d have to wait an additional three hours at the airport. “How come?” his nephew asked. “My plane has been grounded,” Brendan explained. “Grounded?” the little boy questioned. “I didn’t know planes had parents.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
