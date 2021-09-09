LISTED: Five Mason County residents were named to the dean’s list for the summer season at West Virginia University Parkersburg. They are Brad Chattin of Leon, who also graduated with a BAS in supervisory management, and Nena Hunt, also of Leon; Joshua Petry of Mason; Bryton Grate of New Haven; and Kinneson Leslie of Point Pleasant. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit.
SINGER/SONGWRITER: Cody Johnson, COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country singer/songwriter, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Mountain Health Arena. Guests appearing with him are Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick. Tickets are $34 and up.
ANNIVERSARY: In the late 1960s, Carole J. Bates was my gym (or then called phys ed) teacher at Guyan Valley High School, where I attended one year. On Sept. 10, she will celebrate 61 years of marriage with her husband, Loren “Mike” Bates. They are parents of one daughter, one son and six grandchildren. May this couple have a blessed day with good health, sound mind, happiness, love and fond memories.
CANCELED: Community Day scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, has been canceled at Crockett-Booten United Methodist Church, Millers Fork in Wayne County.
TRUCK: Food Truck Friday is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hurricane’s Main Street.
MUSIC: “Forever Young,” packed full of pop, rock and country classics, begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $20 to $60.
RIVER REVIVAL: The second Ohio River Revival featuring 11 bands takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Ironton riverfront. Local food vendors are available to sell, as are artisans. Admission is free.
OPENING: Boyd County Public Library’s Midland Branch has a grand opening at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at 6686 U.S. 60. Call 606-329-0090.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joyce Becker, Janet Brooks, Stacy Queen, Lonnie Meadows still in the 50s at 57, Trish Burns turns 52, Aeriona Shae Hatfield becomes a “double-digit” age at 10, Teresa Lowrey, Ruth Cole, Scott Dunfee spins the last of the 40s at 49, Andy Conner, Chris Bogan, Carol Midkiff, Mason Spurlock, Crissy Jackson, Joshlyn Jackson, Adam Fleckenstein, Joseph Platania, HD Cory, Steve Johnson, Layton Thompson, Barbra Haptonstall, Rhett Hoover, Gina Finley, Alison Stender.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Eleanor Miller (1961).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Ariel Lashell turns 9, Rennee Dunfee, Tiffany Chapman, Kitty Wilson, Sarah M. White, Megan McKinney, Jake Chapman leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Mark Cooper, Connie Stewart, Marla Tolley, Luke Porterfield, Angela Bradley, Karen Delph, Scott Moore, Emily Stewart, Sara Thomas, Maggie Tincher, Sam Warner, Kate Weiss, Bethany Cox, Meredith Hufford, Sandy Pemberton, Jessica Pennington, Timothy Ruley, Betty Sellards, Heather Grome.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eddie and Krista Marcum (1994), Richard and Debbie Weston.