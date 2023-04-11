BIRTH: Jonah and MaKayla Howerton celebrated the birth of a new child, Maisie Jane, in March. May this little princess continue blessing the family and the family at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
RIBBON CUTTING: Huntington Area Regional Chamber of Commerce offers a ribbon-cutting of Alchemy Theatre’s new home at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts at the former Geneva Kent Elementary School, 68 Holley Ave. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, City Councilperson Aly Layman and others attend. An open house with light refreshments and confetti cannons follows. Admission is free.
BAPTISMS: Three additional individuals were baptized at Ona’s Beulah Ann Baptist Church. Daniel Cook, who was baptized in the Methodist church, wanted to be baptized with daughter Isabella “Bella.” Ten-year-old Austin Smith, nephew of Tyler Smith, presented himself for baptism and was baptized the same day, March 5.
CELEBRATED: Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers recently celebrated “ International Foods Day.” Those countries represented with a brief history and recipes included Italy, Greece, England, Mexico and America. Within America, recipes from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio were also represented.
RECITAL: A recital featuring Aleksandr Haskin, principal flutist of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra born in Minsk, Belarus and receiving education from Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Russia and Yale University School of Music, and Henning Vauth, Marshall University professor of piano, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Marshall University’s Smith Hall. Admission is free.
LISTED: William Totten, Chelsie Tucker, Destiny Tuller, Q’Aliyan Turner, Summar Underwood, Ethan Van Steenberg, Audrey Vance, Kelvy Varney, Marshall Walker, Niccole Walker, Jesse Wall and Kaelynn Ward were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
MUSIC: Tri-State Mountain Dulcimer Society performs at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Chesapeake Branch Library, Chesapeake, Ohio.
AWARDED: Hailey McCoy, Cabell Midland High School student soon to graduate and pursuing a dental hygienist program, is the 2023 recipient of the Robert Gorham Scholarship. She also attends Milton United Methodist Church. Congratulations Hailey and best wishes for the future plans.
CANTATA: An Easter cantata begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Huntington’s New Baptist Church.
SURPRISE: Two days before his 64th birthday, Willie May, pastor of England Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Catlettsburg, Ky., was honored with a surprise birthday party March 19 and celebrated 26 years of Christian leadership. Pastor May was presented a key to the city of Catlettsburg by Mayor Faith Day and his favorite dinner — steak and gravy with mashed potatoes — and desserts prepared by his talented sister.
PERFORMANCE: Meta Mojo presents Rick Ferrell with Chris Turner at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $25 and $35; $15 and $20 seniors and ages 12 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa McGuffey, Lisa Blake, Rhett Casto, Bradley Chenault, Lucas Bloss, Kellie Dawn Journell Beltz, niece of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is 43, Fredrick Willauer, Barbara Withers, Maci Williamson, Colin and Charlie Morrison, Ginnie Tebbetts, Hunter Eid, Brad Hall, Aidan Martinez, Priscilla Simmons, Barbara Wyatt, April Macri, Lyra Phillips, Jack Riggs.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kim and Jeff Black, Michael and Precia Wood celebrate number 36.
CHUCKLE: An elderly snake told a doctor: “Doc, my eyesight is so bad, I can’t see to hunt any more. I think I need a pair of glasses.” The doctor fixed the snake up with a pair of glasses and told him to come back if he still couldn’t manage. Two weeks later, the snake was back in the doctor’s office. “I’m depressed,” the snake complained. “Why, what’s the problem?” asked the doctor. “Haven’t the glasses helped?” “The glasses are fine,” sighed the snake. “But I’ve discovered I’ve been living with a garden hose for the past three years.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.