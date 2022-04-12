COMEDY: The Comedy Zone continues at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. The show is recommended for ages 18 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
LISTED: Carson Bailey and Emma Lester, both of Crown City, Ohio, were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are attending Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents “Echoes and Facades” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 13, in Smith Recital Hall. The guest and faculty recital features Di Gregorio-Alves Duo — Bernard di Gregorio, viola, and Julio Ribeiro Alves, guitar. Admission is free.
TRIBUTE: A special calling Phyllis Tomblin accepted from the Lord in her childhood was carried throughout her life until she obeyed the last one Feb. 18 at age 87 — you ran a good race, fought a good fight and shall enter into heaven’s gate to live forever in a mansion not prepared by hands. Not only did this servant of God preach the gospel, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and played the piano. She retired from the accounting department of Trivantage Credit Union and was mother to five children, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She attended Harmony United Methodist Church and was an inspiration to many. Condolences to those left behind to grieve and miss this wonderful individual. May God’s loving hand comfort and guide in this great loss as her legacy lives on.
SHOW: Lee Dean, local minister, inspirational speaker and member of family’s gospel group, takes his “Sinatra and Elvis Show” to Chief Logan State Park Lodge, Logan, West Virginia, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. The event is through Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
GREAT-GRANDMOTHER: Carolyn Becker of Huntington and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church is a new great-grandmother. Her great-grandson, Charles Mehran Basel, was born March 18 to Sarah and Oran Basel at St. Thomas Midtown, Nashville, Tennessee. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is little brother to Wren and Andrew. Grandparents are Katherine Becker and Bijan Mansouri. Congratulations to each one. May this little prince continue to be a blessing and grow up to trust and walk with the Lord.
MERGING: Centenary and South Ashland United Methodist churches recently combined to form one and will meet at the South Ashland church location. The first combined service is planned for Sunday, April 24. A traditional service begins at 9 a.m., followed by a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m. Keith Hatterheinrick, pastor of South Ashland, is the new church’s senior pastor/primary preacher. John Carwell, pastor at Centenary, is pastor of discipleship — working with small groups within the church and help increase community outreach. A new name for the church has not been determined.
PERFORMANCE: Levon performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Charleston’s Clay Center, as part of Sound Checks concert series. The trio is joined by Chucky Ray Lilly and The Grip. Pre-show entertainment is provided by DJ EJ, Individual tickets are $20. Local food trucks and a cash bar are available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
NAMED: Six Huntingtonians were named to the president’s list at West Virginia University, Morgantown, for the fall semester. They include Seth Glazer, landscape architecture; Elizabeth Gould, nursing; Mary Madeline Gould, advertising and public relations; Sophia Haddox, international studies; Andrew Legg, management; and Emma Pittman, pre-nursing. To be named to his list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
50 YEARS: Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, better known as Alabama, bring the 50th Anniversary Tour to Charleston Coliseum from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Tickets are $130.50, $80.50, $60.50, and $40.50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ethan Blatt, Dee Murphy, Beth Ray, Leah Kinker, Grant Gesner, Stephanie Mowdy, Steve Murray, Betty Handy, Betty Poston, Andy Wood, Sharon Blume, Cooper Manchester, Morgan Lucas, Gavin Eddins, Carl Kilgore, Becky Lepanto, Jean Ellis, Joe Ann Gyke, Bailey Hill, Joseph Rogowski.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pat Litton.
CHUCKLE: An aged farmer and his wife were leaning against the edge of their pigpen when the old woman wistfully recalled that the next week would mark their golden wedding anniversary. “Let’s have a big party, Homer,” she suggested. “You’ll need to kill a pig.” The farmer scratched his grizzled head. “Gee, Ethel,” he finally answered, “I don’t see why the pig should take the blame for something that happened 50 years ago.”