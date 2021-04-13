BROOMBALL: Guyandotte Baptist Association sponsors a youth broomball throwdown tournament at 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Huntington’s New Baptist Church. Physical distancing and mask wearing are required. Food and drinks are provided.
LISTED: Eight Portsmouth, Ohio, residents were among the 272 students at Ohio University Southern to be named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. They are Natasha Arnett, Summer Blair, Abby Blevins, Casey Coriell, Jacob Farris, Melissa Huff, Justice Silvey and Maxwell Spradlin. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
PLAYS: First Stage Theatre Company performs two short plays based on characters from the Marvel Comics Universe at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, as part of the 31st season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theatre. Presentations begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 16-17 and 23-24, in a “drive-in-theatre” format in the church parking lot. The plays are “Hammered: Thor & Loki” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College.” Performances also are offered at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, April 18 and 25. Tickets are $10 and $8 students.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to Danny and Barbara “Sissy” Nichols on the loss of her dad, Darrell “Pee Wee” Williams of South Point, Ohio. This longtime Christian man attending Guyandotte’s Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church when I did in the late 1980s and early ’90s was 86 years old. May God’s love and closeness comfort the hearts and minds of those loving and knowing him.
EASTER BUNNY: There is really an Easter Bunny. When I returned to work after being out a few days, there was a bag of black jelly beans on my desk marked “From Easter Bunny.” My retired co-worker and pretend brother, Bill Lucas, had left them because we both love them and only enjoy them during the Easter season. Thanks, Brother, you made my day.
ARTS/CRAFTS: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts the Arts and Crafts Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. Call Shirley Dyer, 740-377-4550.
AWARDED: Amanda Barren, WSAZ anchor and reporter, received the Ohio University Southern Woman of Leadership Award during a recent virtual event. The graduate of the university’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism has been a reporter, anchor, producer and photographer during her 19-year career while impacting the community and region with her dedication and talents. I am always inspired by her sweet smile, and tender and compassionate heart in her reporting.
CONCERT: Lorrie Morgan and her son, Jesse Keith Whitley, perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $50.
CHUCKLE: A parishioner had dozed off during the morning service. “Will all who want to go to heaven stand?” the preacher asked. All stood except the sleeping parishioner. After they sat down, the pastor continued. “Well, will all who want to go to the other place stand?” Someone suddenly dropped a songbook, and the sleeping man jumped to his feet and stood sheepishly facing the preacher. “I don’t know what we’re voting for,” he said, “but it looks like you and I are the only ones for it.”