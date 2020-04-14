GRADS: Three Proctorville, Ohio, residents and two from Scottown, Ohio, were more than 2,300 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens. Receiving a bachelor of science in nursing degree were Kelsey Nicole Riley and Kristen Foster. Lindsay Nicole Daniels earned an associate in science and bachelor of science degree in education. The Scottown graduates included Casandra Anne Gibson, associate in applied business, and Nicholas A. Gibson, bachelor of science in applied management. Congratulations to these three recent graduates.
RESCHEDULED: The concert featuring Rick Springfield, Grammy winning singer, songwriter and musician, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $50 to $70.
GREETINGS: Angela Gay Kinkead, pastor at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church until around June this year, after which time she is being sent elsewhere in West Virginia to lead a flock, is being wished a happy day of fun-filled surprises, love, happiness and birthday cake. Her celebration is Tuesday, April 14.
POSTPONED: Summer Motion, the annual Fourth of July event conducted at the Ashland River Port, has been postponed for this summer. Sponsors’ donations can be returned for own needs donated to those in need from the coronavirus or used for the 2021 Summer Motion event.
95th: Anna Myers turns 95 years young Tuesday, April 14. She was a supervisor of tellers at 20th Street Bank. Happy birthday Anna. May the Lord continue to bless this young lady in daily activities.
CHANGED: The annual meeting of the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society Inc. has been changed to Wednesday, June 10. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 234 Guyan St. Call Karen Nance, 304-412-1601.
HAPPY TIMES: Arlene Melton, my dear and true friend who enjoyed reading my column, celebrated her 100-plus birthday April 9 as social distancing was practiced. All her family gathered at Madison Park, where she is a resident, and saw her through the glass. Mayor Steve Williams also took time to gather to present her with a proclamation that April 9 was Arlene Melton Day in Cabell and Wayne counties. According to her daughter, Gwen Caldwell, this special lady looked like a queen — hair fixed and makeup applied. How. I love this little lady as she made my dark days brighter with her inspiration and kind words through her card ministry.
BOARD: Four new members have been added to the Education Alliance in Charleston. They include Dana Burns, vice president of engineering, Potesta and Associates Inc.; Srini Matam, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia Inc.; Sherrone Hornbuckle, general counsel, Cabell County Schools; and Jennifer Schwertfeger, 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, Cameron High School (ex-officio).
DESIGNATED: Congratulations to Timothy D. Carpenter, funeral director/owner of Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. He has qualified for recertification of the designation of certified funeral services practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. He had to complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events and was required to accumulate 20 hours yearly to recertify.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adalyn Hill, Carol Rowsey, John Cummings, Debbie McCartney with Hammers Industries, Judy Huddy, retired employee of Bazaar, celebrates number 90, Wilma Jean Adkins, Ryann Rist, Teresa Oney, Wilma Jean Joyce, Kenny Tschop, Andrew Gooding, Amy Young.
CHUCKLE: The dad asked his son, “I hear you skipped school to play football.” The son responded, “No, I didn’t. I have the fish to prove it.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.