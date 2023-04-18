The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AWARDED: Cody Tabor, housekeeper for pediatric intensive care and burn intensive care units at Cabell Huntington Hospital, is one of two employees to be chosen winners of the “Employee of the Month” award for March in the non-clinical employee category. He was presented a certificate of achievement, $100 cash and designated parking space for the month.

REVIVAL: Psalms 85:6 — “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?” Revival services with Paul Michael Booth evangelist begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, April 19-22, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, 4335 Cavill Creek Road, Barboursville.

