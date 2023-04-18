AWARDED: Cody Tabor, housekeeper for pediatric intensive care and burn intensive care units at Cabell Huntington Hospital, is one of two employees to be chosen winners of the “Employee of the Month” award for March in the non-clinical employee category. He was presented a certificate of achievement, $100 cash and designated parking space for the month.
REVIVAL: Psalms 85:6 — “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?” Revival services with Paul Michael Booth evangelist begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, April 19-22, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, 4335 Cavill Creek Road, Barboursville.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the second-grade prose category included Genesis Rudd, Meadows Elementary, first/state entry; Calvin Penn, Explorer Academy, second; and Ava Williams, Explorer Academy, third.
LECTURE: Bonita Lawrence, professor of mathematics upon her retirement from Marshall University, delivers the Department of Mathematics of Marshall University’s second AfterMath lecture at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Smith Hall, Room 154. The topic is “Bloom where you are Planted: A Mathematician’s Journey.”
LISTED: Annamarie Coughenour of Huntington was among the more than 1,825 undergraduate students at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, students must have earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
LUNCHEON MEETING: Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees hosts a luncheon and meeting at noon Thursday, April 20, at Huntington’s New Baptist Church. The cost is $13. All retired professional and service personnel of Cabell County may attend. For reservations, call Nancy Eplin, 304-736-1261.
NEW DEAN: Wesley Stites, a native of Canon City, Colorado, is the new College of Science Dean at Marshall University. He did his undergraduate work in chemistry at Johns Hopkins University and was awarded a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After returning to Baltimore to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, he did postdoctoral research in molecular biology and biophysics, supported with National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellowship. He then joined University of Arkansas in Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, serving as department chair five years and associate vice chancellor for research and innovation for three years. Welcome to Marshall, Dr. Stites.
PERFORMANCE: Tri-State Mountain Dulcimer Society performs at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Chesapeake, Ohio, Branch Library.
EDUCATOR: A retired middle school teacher in the area for many years remains in his 70s even as he becomes another year older Tuesday, April 18. It’s a blessing to know Mike Sheets, member of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, now has good health to be able to enjoy another happy occasion. Here’s praying Mike continues with resolved health issues, time with family and friends, surprises and happiness, while telling others of God’s healing power and great love. This is not the year to call the fire department to help blow out those candles — let’s give it another year at least.
SHOW: With 23 years of making live music together, Old Crow Medicine Show comes to the Clay Center in Charleston to “Paint This Town” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Tickets range from $32.50 to $82.50. Contact www.theclaycenter.org or 304-561-3570.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Hollaway, Danielle Johnson, Karen Ray, Leona Davis, Joey Douglas, Chase Roark, Anna Angle, Emily Bullington, Kristen Camp, Theodora Mayes, Haley Boyce, Jonah Egan, Betty Owens, Chris Kelley, Debbie Lingenfelter, Zandra Lawrence, Callie Morrison, Kyra Johnson, Shawn Christopher McComas nears 45 at 44.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Neda McGlothlin (1986), Tom and Lynn Knopp (1992).
CHUCKLE: A group of friends went deer hunting and paired off in twos for the day. That night, one hunter, who wasn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, continued alone, staggering under the weight of an eight-point buck. “Where’s Henry?” one camp mate asked. “Henry had a stroke of some kind. He’s a couple miles back up the trail.” You left Henry laying out there and carried the deer back!?!” he asked. “A tough call,” nodded the hunter, “but I figured no one is going to steal Henry!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.