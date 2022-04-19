RAFFLE: The 26th annual historic preservation raffle gala is available in person Sunday, May 1, at B’nai Sholom Congregation. Up to $18,650 in prizes are awarded with a grand prize of $7,500. A maximum of 500 tickets are sold at $125 each. For an additional $25, you can “ensure” a ticket, giving a second chance to win up to 25 cash prizes. That ticket admits two to the May 1 gala drawing. Doors open at noon and drawing begins at 1 p.m. For tickets, call 304-522-2980, or mail total amount payable to B’nai Sholom Congregation with name, address and phone number to P.O. Box 2674, Huntington, WV 25726.
LISTED: Elizabeth Carrico, Trey Nester, Alli Penix, Zeke Ramey and Allison Steele, all of Proctorville, Ohio, were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. The five students are from College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CONCERT: Drive-By Truckers, country/Southern rock band, performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
PROMOTED: Jody Stapleton of Mercerville, Ohio, was promoted from assistant manager account services to manager account services at Ohio Valley Bank, Gallipolis, Ohio. Her career at OVB began in 2007 as she was a superbanker III at the bank’s former South Point location. She graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University with an associate’s degree in banking/finance. She also completed the Integrated Leadership Systems Leadership Program and is an active member of Mercerville Baptist Church.
CAMPS: Huntington Museum of Art accepts registration for camps at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2. The camps include clay camp, art camp, STEAM camp and The Art of Reading and Writing, Pitter Patter and Young Explorers. Cost varies depending on camp. Contact 304-529-2701, ext. 311, gwlanham@hmoa.org, or www.hmoa.org.
SUPER: Whatever the task, she is super. That’s Dr. Amy Marsteller — mother, wife, friend, daughter, sister, co-worker and family physician. I’ve known her nearly 12 years and she has not changed as she continues to be compassionate, loving, knowledgeable and inspiring. Not only with her hands does she try to ease the pain and find a cure, but her words do the same. She will always be an inspiration to my family. Dr. Amy celebrates a birthday, April 19, and is being wished the best ever with many to follow. Happy birthday, good doctor!
FUNDRAISER: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for Derby Day — its second time hosting a Derby Day fundraiser. The event, which features a live-viewing of the 148th Kentucky Derby, takes place at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton on Saturday, May 7. Included in the event are a silent auction, horse race raffle, cash bar, contest for best hat and tie, live music, a photo booth and dinner. Also hosted by the chamber as a lead up event is a tea party during which attendees learn how to design Derby Day hats. Colleen Griffith of Haute Panache leads the event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at LCCC office in South Point. For reservations, call 740-377-4550. Proceeds provide educational opportunities for small businesses within the county.
TRADE DAYS: Lucasville Trade Days are scheduled for Friday-Sunday, April 22-24, at Scioto County Fairgrounds. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. Contact 937-728-6643 or www.LucasvilleTradeDays.com.
SHOW: Lee Dean, local minister/motivational speaker/mentor, performs in “The Sinatra Show” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Bridge Road Bistro, Charleston.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Abby Baker, Debby Cunningham, Chad Halstead, Emily Billups, Ben Fulks, Ashley Sinclair, Sean Kidd is 34, David Adkins, Zandra Lawrence, Ric Zima, Peyton Smith, Ella Mae Adkins, Angie Whitt Whitfield, Brandon Hunter Ash is one over the quarter at 26, J.B. Miller, Janet Gail Turner spins the last of the 70s at 79, Martha Moore, Charlotte Gardner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jay and Linda Adkins celebrate number 43.
CHUCKLE: After their barn burned down, Bob’s wife Sally called their insurance agent to file a claim and demand the amount the barn was insured for, $60,000. “Hold on just a second there, that’s not the way it works. First, we’ll send out an adjuster to assess the damage, then we’ll provide you with a replacement barn, just like the original,” stated the agent. After a lengthy pause, Sally replied, “What! Well, if that’s the way it works, cancel the life insurance on my husband immediately.”