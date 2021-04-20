PERFORMANCE: David Carter: “3 Cups of Coffee” and “Ashland’s Field of Dreams” begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.
AWARDED: Ashlee Blankenship of Ironton was one of seven Ohio Regional Higher Education students receiving the 2021 Outstanding Female Student Leader Award during the 15th annual Celebrate Women virtual conference. She is an Ohio University Southern student, where she is a middle childhood education major and serves as an ambassador for the admission department. To be eligible for the award, nominees must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, to be seen as leaders and excel in community service. When in high school, she was a recipient of P.A.W.S. Award (Pursuing Achievement with Southern), showing a strong work ethic and having a minimum 3.5 grade point average. Congratulations, Ashlee, on this well-deserved accomplishment.
LECTURE: Marshall University Professor Dr. Slav Gratchev delivers a public lecture, “The Russian Avant Garde under the Soviet Regime,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25. The virtual event is premiered on Facebook and YouTube via facebook.com/wvhumanities or wvhumanities.org/programs/little-lectures/. The lecture is sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council Little Lecture Series. Contact warmack@wvhumanities.org or 304- 346-8500.
READER: Charlene Hawkins uplifted my spirits with this email: “I enjoy your column every morning. It’s the first thing I read.” Thanks for being a reader.
SESSION: Hospice of Huntington offers “Overcoming Loneliness After a Loss” standalone session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. To register for the free, virtual bereavement event, call 304-529-4217. Participants will receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
SISTER: Not a birth sister, but I have felt that special sisterly bond with Amy Chatterton Samples since the early 1990s. I am as proud of her accomplishments in life as I am of my blood sister and thrilled to know this true, beautiful and angelic sister is a nursing instructor at Marshall University School of Nursing. Although we don’t see each other much, I hold her close to my heart and think of our many good and fun times in the past. What a blessed surprise to visit with her when my mother was in the hospital earlier this month.
ARTWORK: “Portfolio 2021,” designed to showcase the exemplary artwork of Tri-State middle and high school students, continues through May 16 at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibition will not be juried this year, but each senior receives a small cash prize for participating. One student is chosen for the Janet Bromley Excellence in the Arts Award to be chosen by the museum’s curator.
SPRING EVENTS: Cardinal Wishes and Treasures from the Valley, both in downtown Ironton, feature more than 60 vendors for an outdoor spring event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, on Vernon Street between Third and Fourth streets. Food, crafts, antiques and more are available. Health guidelines enforced by the state of Ohio and mask wearing are required.
BRIDGE: Norma Meek was first-place winner in the March 31 bridge playing competition at Bellefonte Country Club bridge. Other winners included Jo Weller, second; Karen Maher, third; and Teri McKee, fourth. Congratulations, winners.
