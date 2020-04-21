Community News
NAMED: Thumbs up to Jeffrey Crump of Ashland. He has been named to the winter 2020 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus, San Jose, California.
POSTPONED: The 2020 Vandalia Gathering, annual Memorial Day event celebrating the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food of West Virginia, has been postponed by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. Submissions for the West Virginia Juried Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibition are accepted through May 1 via mail only. Contact www.wvculture.org or Cailin Howe, exhibition coordinator for department, at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
LISTED: Five from Chesapeake, Ohio, five from Coal Grove, and one from Hanging Rock were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. They include Taylor Marie Burnette, Makayla Alexis Jane Clark, Jaqueline Grace Hutchison, Bryce Scott Kellogg and Rachel Lynd Pratt, all of Chesapeake; Christopher M. Jewell, Khylee Shae Keaton, Jordan Christopher Lucas, Willard Atlee Sites and Camryn McKenna Uding, all of Coal Grove; and Hannah Lee Pennington of Hanging Rock. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
CANCELED: Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 and West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council canceled the military and veterans’ appreciation picnic for May 30.
CONGRATS: Scott and Deana Milum became new grandparents April 3 when a granddaughter, Poppie Lee Milum, was born to Chase and Taylor Milum. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Poppie is also great-granddaughter of Connie Chaney, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May God’s little blessing bring much joy and happiness to the families.
CO-WORKER: There are no other memories but good ones in my mind for Roy Pratt, who passed away March 9 at age 86. Roy, retired maintenance employee of The Herald-Dispatch for many years, never had a cross word for anyone and was always smiling. Formerly a sales representative for Snap-on Tools and Lowe’s, he was also a deacon at Canada Chapel Church in Wayne. Roy made his surroundings brighter and better to live in. May the family find comfort in knowing Roy was a well thought of family man and considered a great Christian friend.
INDUCTED: Shelby Conley of Ashland was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Shelby, initiated at the University of Louisville, is among the 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
ELECTED: The Rev. Dr. William Wilson of Huntington was recently elected to serve as a public member of the National Board of the Coalition for Physician Accountability. The retired United Methodist minister is also a board certified retired hospital chaplain, church administrator and formerly assistant to the bishop of the West Virginia United Methodist resident bishop.
HONORED: Kathy Hettlinger, director of food services for Cabell Huntington Hospital, was one of three Tri-State women recently honored for services to the community at the 20th annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s awards luncheon conducted at Guyan Golf and Country Club. She was presented the Christie Kinsey Focus Award for achievements in volunteerism, pioneering in women’s health, community service, professional achievement and home and family. Serving as board member with Facing Hunger Foodbank, she has earned distinction for her longtime work there.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Blackburn, Dolores Kinkead, Bob Blankenship, Jada Good, Andrew Hankins, Derek Krall, Todd Lilly, Claude Nelon, Will Painter, Megan Sharp spins the last of the 20s at 29, Kim Hysell, Richard Meckstroth, Cynthia Jordan, Tripp Petty.
CHUCKLE: “Doc, just give it to me straight,” asked Phyllis. “Do you want the good news or the bad news?” the doctor asked. “The bad news,” the patient answered. “You won’t last the weekend,” he said. “And the good news?” she asked him. “It’s a three-day weekend,” the doctor replied.
