“CLUELESS”: The murder mystery dinner is offered at 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Gates open at 6 p.m. The $45 ticket includes a pasta bar dinner featuring different pastas, meat/marinara/Alfredo sauces, steamed veggies, grilled chicken strips, salad, bread and assorted desserts. Casual dress is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact 304-522-1244 or HeritageFarmMuseum.com.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fourth-grade prose category included Kennadi Smith, Our Lady of Fatima, first/state entry; Lucianne Kluemper, Our Lady of Fatima, second; and Penelope Stephens, Meadows Elementary, third.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

