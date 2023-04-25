“CLUELESS”: The murder mystery dinner is offered at 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Gates open at 6 p.m. The $45 ticket includes a pasta bar dinner featuring different pastas, meat/marinara/Alfredo sauces, steamed veggies, grilled chicken strips, salad, bread and assorted desserts. Casual dress is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact 304-522-1244 or HeritageFarmMuseum.com.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fourth-grade prose category included Kennadi Smith, Our Lady of Fatima, first/state entry; Lucianne Kluemper, Our Lady of Fatima, second; and Penelope Stephens, Meadows Elementary, third.
MEETING: Lawrence County Agricultural Society meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
64TH: Paul and Edith Marshall Stephens of Wayne County celebrate being Mr. and Mrs. 64 years. Here’s wishing this lovely couple and parents of Dale Stephens, formerly with West Virginia House of Delegates, God’s many blessings as they spend their 64th year together as man and wife Tuesday, April 25.
CHOSEN: The Rev. Shannon Bloss, pastor at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, has been selected as a workshop presenter for Disability and the Church 2023 to be conducted Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at Bay Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, Ohio. Formerly known as Inclusion Fusion Life, the conference is organized by Key Ministry.
BOOKS: Gallaher Village Branch Library offers its “April Showers Book Sale” for all ages through Saturday, April 29. Buying books helps clean out the library and make room for more.
AWARDED: Alexandra French, registered nurse in Cabell Huntington Hospital’s labor and delivery unit, was selected as a winner of the hospital’s “Employee of the Month” award for February. She was presented a certificate of achievement, a $100 cash award and designated parking space for the month.
GOSPEL: Smith Family Concerts presents “A Night of Gospel” featuring Jason Crabb, two-time Grammy-award winner and recipient of 22 GMA Dove awards, and Karen Peck and New River, seven-time GMA Dove award recipients, from 7 to 9 p.m. April 28 at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Dustin Lambert of Dunbar, WV, is special guest. Tickets are $35, $25 and $20.
SMILES: While waiting for Mother to be called for her medical procedure at St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Heart Institute in early April, my sister, Jeannie Grieco, and I were blessed with chatting with Aaron Trammell, an employee there and a longtime friend of my family. Aaron, husband to Ida and dad to Ibri, is one of the sweetest men I know. He seldom misses the opportunity to chat and for that, we are appreciative and thankful.
NEW MEMBERS: Drew Smith, Ivana Alvarez and Tonia Hedrick are the newest members welcomed into the faith at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. They were initiated at the Easter Vigil. Mary Redling and Cindy Kirk assisted with RCIA.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Judith L. Smith, Chase Rutherford, Betty Morgan, June Criss, Tony Waldron, Michael Taylor, Janet Yost, Charles Yarbrough, Melanie Mullins, Pam Dutton, Will Nibert, Jessie Albers, Lisa Kay Templeton, Adam Scarberry.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Jo Kendall, Andy and Kim Finley, Kirsten and David Budd.
CHUCKLE: When Murphy showed up at Mass one Sunday, the priest almost fell down when he saw him. He’d never been to church in his life. After Mass, the priest caught up with him and said, “Murphy, I am so glad you decided to come to Mass. What made you come?” Murphy said, “I got to be honest with you Father, a while back, I misplaced my hat and I really, really love that hat. I know that McGlynn had a hat just like mine and I knew he came to church every Sunday. I also knew that he had to take off his hat during Mass and figured he would leave it in the back of church. So, I was going to leave after Communion and steal McGlynn’s hat.” The priest said, “Well, Murphy, I notice that you didn’t steal McGlynn’s hat. What changed your mind?” Murphy replied, “Well, after I heard your sermon on the 10 Commandments I decided that I didn’t need to steal McGlynn’s hat after all.” With a tear in his eye the priest gave Murphy a big smile and said, “After I talked about ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’ you decided you would rather do without your hat than burn in hell, eh?” Murphy slowly shook his head. “No, Father, after you talked about ‘Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery’ and that reminded me where I left the hat.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
