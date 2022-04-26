PERFORMANCES: Huntington High School Fine Arts presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 28-29, at the school’s auditorium. A performance also is offered at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $10; $5 students and free ages 2 and younger.
LISTED: Four local Ohio residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They include Kyle Badgett of South Point; Kaylee Cade of Waterloo; Grace Stevens of Kitts Hill; and Emma Whaley of Ironton, all from University College.
RECOGNITION: An in-person graduate recognition ceremony and nursing pinning is set for Thursday, April 28, in Shafer Courtyard of Ohio University Ironton Campus. The nursing pinning begins at 3 p.m. The graduate recognition begins at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed until May 1.
PIGGY: This little piggy went to the market, this little pig stayed at home, but Peppa Pig goes on an adventure in Ashland at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Round Room presents Peppa Pig’s Adventure at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $65. The Photo Experience, beginning at 7:30 p.m., costs $50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
ONE YEAR: The owner/operator of The Bargain Store in Guyandotte has been gone one year as she passed away April 26, 2021, at age 92. Cassie Kathleen “Kat” Earles never looked her age and worked diligently to keep her bargain store of work jeans/pants, what-nots, appliances and many more items well stocked and neat. She always had a warm smile and willingness to help the community in any way. There’s no doubt “Kat” continues to be missed from the Guyandotte area, but her memory lives on.
DANCE: United Way of Central WV hosts “Dancing with the Stars” from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Grand Ballroom. Dancers are Samantha Carney, Shawnee Sports Complex, and Doug Harlow, WCHS TV 8; Raveena Saluja, Kindred at Home, and Brad Harris, WV American Water; Leah Glover and Michael Lipscomb, Edgewood Country Club; Meg Stallard, Zenergy, and Todd Stallard, Standard Laboratories; Lindsey Webb and Rod Blackstone, Charleston Dirty Birds; Dana Sandene, cabi stylist, and Adam Perry, Morgan Stanley. Text DANCE to 71777or visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/DANCE. Unlimited votes are $5 each.
PROMOTION: Lori Gagliardi of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently promoted to IRA coordinator from account service representative at Ohio Valley Bank in Gallipolis. Her career began at OVB as a customer service representative in 2015. Graduating high school from Christian Liberty Academy School System and Appalachian Bible College with bachelor of arts in theology/family counseling. She is a member of River City Fellowship, Gallipolis.
MUSICAL: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Something Rotten,” madcap musical comedy opening on Broadway in 2015 receiving 10 Tony nominations, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 29-30, at Charleston Civic Center Little Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Other performances are available Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, and Friday-Saturday, May 13-14. Tickets are $25 to $30. Visit https://www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org/home/buy.
SECOND: Molly Dunlap, a Fairland Middle School student, recently placed second in Best Overall Lawrence County Project for her project, “Which Color Absorbs the Most and Least Heat?” Molly was one of Lawrence County middle school students participating in the recent virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande.
EXHIBIT: “Selvage,” solo exhibition featuring works Sandra Reed has created since relocating to West Virginia in 2014, is displayed through June 30 in the Library Gallery on Marshall University’s South Charleston campus. Sandra is a professor of art at MU and Marshall’s 26th John Deaver Drinko Academy Fellow. She gives an artist talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the South Charleston location. The gallery, located at 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive, South Charleston, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maribeth Anderson, Kevin Sergent. Lynn Knopp, Mary Leighton, Sara Maynard, Earl Barr, Sherman Burlingame, Melissa Catlin, Spencer Davis, Oliver Johnson, Joe Kirk, Steve Neumeyer, Bree Ogle, Jennifer Stover, Theressa Dillon, Charlotte Clark, Jeff Faucette, Paula Cook, Jenneth Lemley, Hannah Edgar, Madeline Showalter, Sabrina Moore, Shelia Roy, Stacie Edelen.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Scott and Lesley Thomas.
CHUCKLE: A short-haired collie mix, Toby, was being examined for a cut paw by the veterinarian. “Give me a paw,” said the vet. Toby ignored him. “Can he give a paw?” asked the surprised surgeon. Jim’s wife leaned forward and mysteriously replied, “You need to know the right words when there are teenagers in the family.” Then, bending down, she said, “Gimme five, dude,” and Toby eagerly held out the wounded paw.