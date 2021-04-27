ATTENDANCE: After a long period of no services at Madison Avenue Christian Church, 40 attended the in-person service March 28. On Easter Sunday, April 4, 60 were in attendance. Here’s praying numbers continue to increase in every church.
ANTIQUES: Huntington Pilot Club has canceled this year’s annual Antiques Show and Sale that was set for Aug. 13-15 at Mountain Health Arena, due to COVID-19. Contact Mary Pat Owen, 304-736-3513; Deborah Chapman, 304-697-2082; P.O. Box 2011, Huntington, WV 25720; or www.pilotclub-huntington@hotmail.com.
53RD: Violeta and Genaro Quodala recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. May God continue to bless this couple of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with more happy years together.
SAPLINGS: Kentucky Power distributes free trees Saturday, May 1, to celebrate Arbor and Earth Days. Saplings are available to customers at locations in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies are limited.
BABIES: Huntington’s New Baptist Church families were blessed with four new arrivals in March. Annabeth Paige Adkins and Hunter Edward Adkins were born March 1 to Eddie and Bethany Woodall Adkins. Grandparents are Bret and Pam Woodall, and great-grandmother is Pat Meredith. Cecilia Drew Nunley, born March 10 to Andrew and Kristen Adams Nunley, is the grandchild of Chuck and Joyce Adams. Charlie Greer Adams, born March 15 to Reid and Hillary Adams, is the grandchild of Chuck and Joyce Adams. May these new babies bring much joy and excitement to the families and friends.
BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
RETIRING: A retirement reception honoring Dan Holbrook with Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts is from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, on the Plaza of Marshall University Memorial Student Center. May his retirement be fulfilling, relaxing and enjoyable.
ENTRIES: West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History accepts entries for the 2021 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition through 4 p.m. Monday, May 3. The 40th annual exhibition opens Friday, May 28. The free summer-long exhibition is displayed through Sept. 13. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. A $20 nonrefundable fee is charged per entry. Entries may be mailed or hand delivered to Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator for the department, Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Information is available from http://www.wvculture.org/museum/Quilts/quilt2021/2021QuiltProspectus.pdf. Contact 304-558-0220 or cailin.a.howe@wv.gov.
HONORED: Two local residents were among 60 students recognized for distinguished achievements at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, WV. Kathryn Adkins of Huntington received the Atkeson Memorial Award and Silver Key (3.6 grade point average or above with high qualities of character). Isabella Caperton of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was honored with the Teacher Education Academic Award and President’s List (3.6 grade point average or above for five semesters).
SWAP/SALE: Cabell County Master Gardeners sponsors the annual perennial plant swap and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Master gardeners and participants dig up and divide perennials from their own yards, put in labeled pots with garden or potting soil for trading with attendees. This year, tools, books, equipment and other goodies are available for sale. Hot dogs and soft drinks may be purchased. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Conner Adkins, Michael Campbell, Scott Niece hits the double 4 (44), Hailey Eldridge spins the last of teens at 19, Edward Sparks, Edna Hall, Sabrina Moore, Madeline Showalter, Hannah Edgar, Linda Hedrick, Katie Bazell, Ryan Pemberton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mr. and Mrs. Justin Harmon, Gary and Donna Norris, David and Michelle Pinkerton, Jamie and Erin Goodwin (2014).
CHUCKLE: A patient returned to the doctor’s office for a follow-up visit. The doctor was puzzled when she saw her patient’s skin rash showed no signs of improvement. “Now you’ve been applying the ointment I prescribed every day for the past seven days, just like I said, haven’t you?” the doctor asked. “No, doctor,” the patient replied, “I couldn’t. The instructions say ‘apply locally,’ and I’ve been out of town all week.”