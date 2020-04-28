Community News
TEENAGER: Andrew Bowen celebrates the second of his teens Tuesday, April 28. The Huntington Middle eighth-grader is being wished a day of happiness, surprises, love and gifts, along with a super year to follow.
DEAN’S LIST: More than 50 Ironton, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. They include Ashley Rae Bartram, Ashlee Hope Blankenship, Cassidy Marie Blum, Caleigh Jo Bodmer, Chania Kae Brown, Emileigh Rose Bryant, Aaron Todd Bundy II, Josiah J. Burris, Garrett Kyle Carpenter, Jarrett Tyson Cartmill, Alison Janell Dickess, Brooke Alexa Elswick, Shay Marie Evans, Brady Truman Floyd, Isaac D. Floyd, Shannon Noel Frazee, Alaina Kelley Gleichauf, Noah Elias Hensley, Seth Gray Hensley, Gavin Jacob Jenkins, Destiny Star Johnson, Brooke Ashley Kelley, Kyle Dale Kleinman, Jordyn Taylor Koerper, Delanee Nicole Lewis, Andrew David mcCown, Tyler Philip Milleson, Julie Ann Morgan, Emily Renee Murphy, Jenna H. Rawlins, Stephanie Ann Reed, Samantha Jo Reid, Zane Ray Reynolds, Aleksander Theoden Elden Rodehaver, Kaitlyn N. Saunders, Kaitlyn Nichole Sherman, Morgan Ruth Elizabeth Sites, Kara Lea Spencer, Danielle Renee Therrien, Alyssa Marie Waller, Mickenzie Lee Webb, Isaac Andrew Whaley, Madeline Jane Whaley, Emily Kaye Wilcox, Elena Janae Wilson, Allyson D. Woods, Olivia Nicole Wylie, Karly Marie Young, Logan Thomas Zerkle and Camryn Grace Zornes. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
AWARDED: Congratulations to Olivia Turman as she was one of three award recipients honored for community service at the recent 20th annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s awards luncheon at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The chairwoman of a Barboursville Leo Club initiative to build a walking trail for visually impaired at Barboursville Park was presented the Abigail McNeely Youth Service Award, given annually to an individual under age 18 who has gone above and beyo9nd to give back to an organization or community project. She recently traveled to Chicago for the International Lions Club meeting, where she spoke about her organization’s recruitment efforts.
STUDENTS: Although The Center for Rural Development will not go through with its Rogers Explorers camp program this year due to COVID-19, five Carter County students were chosen to participate. Five selected participants from East Carter Middle School included Tyler Rupert, son of Jeffrey and Jennifer Rupert of Grayson; Aiden Duff, son of John and Carrie Varney of Olive Hill; Kaylee Kinney, daughter of Derrick and Brandie Kinney, also of Olive Hill; Lauren Knipp, daughter of David and Cherri Knipp, also of Olive Hill; and Tyler Stinson, son of Scott Stinson and Lynn Henderson, also of Olive Hill.
TWINS: Through most of Carolyn Becker’s life, she has seen double, so to speak. She and the late David Becker were parents of twin daughters, Katherine and Kamine. In mid-January, Carolyn became a great-grandmother of twins — Ada Noor and Kasra Meese, born to Sassan Haghighi and Sharon Botes at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts. Carolyn’s daughter, Kamine Becker Hagheghi, and son-in-law are grandparents. Congratulations Carolyn on doubling the pleasure once again.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sue Furbee, Deloris Arthur, Jonathan Edwards, Diana Harkins, Becky Chenoweth, Rachel Pickett, John Muncey celebrates number 56, Greg Perry, Lakin Short Adams is still under the mid-20 mark at 23, Sophia Grace Veazey turns 4, Kyle Cook, Gloria Holmes, Erin Collins, Helen Hatten, Becky Smith, Joan Starkey.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Natalie Elkins, Richard and Peggy Chapman celebrate 69 years.
CHUCKLE: It was just another day at the DMV. David had taken a woman out on her driving test when a police cruiser came up behind them — sirens wailing, lights flashing. “Was I speeding?” she asked the officer, after both cars pulled over. “No,” said the officer. “But you are driving a stolen vehicle.” Smiling awkwardly, the woman turned to David. “Does this mean I failed my test?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.