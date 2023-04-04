HUMORIST: “An Evening with David Sedaris” begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center after releasing his newest book, “The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.” He also offers a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a book signing and question-and-answer session. Books are available for sale. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $65.
NEW MEMBERS: Thirteen individuals were received into membership at Hurricane’s Forrest Memorial United Methodist Church in mid-February. They include Scott and Kristy Bowyer, Heather Cortellesi, Ruth Curry, Terry and Sandy Hanning, Ben and Kara Hughes, Barbara Karastury, Mike and Stephanie Mellace and Rick and Tish Wallace. May these new members continue working for the Lord with a goal of leading others to His work.
SERVICE: A Messianic Passover Seder is available during the Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 6 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. The service is led by the Rev. Jennifer May, graduate of Tri-State Bible College’s Biblical Studies Program with a master’s in biblical studies from Piedmont International University. She is also the women’s chaplain at Huntington City Mission, Hebrew and Greek professor at Tri-State Bible College and frequent teacher/preacher at Sanctuary of Grace, her home church.
LISTED: Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Justin Rieve, Heavenleigh Rodeheaver, Douglas Rupe, Isaac Salmons, Megan Salmons, Raven Sampson, Mollie Saxton, Angela Scarberry, Holly Scheibelhood and Bryce Seabolt were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
PHOTOS: Pictures with Easter Bunny are available at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Cabell County Public Library.
NEW BABY: Congratulations to Jake and Ashley Sharp, proud parents of a baby boy, Jackson, born March 17. The Sharps are members of Huntington’s New Baptist Church. May this little prince bring added enjoyment, love and happiness to the families.
APPLICATIONS: Current sophomores in eight high schools in two counties (Ashland, Boyd, Fairview, Greenup, Raceland, Rose Hill and Russell), as well as homeschool students, may apply for the Youth Leadership of Boyd and Greenup Counties Program. Contact Missy, Ashland Alliance office, missy@ashlandalliance.com or 606-324-5111.
CHAT: What a great afternoon recently when I met a long-time friend and was able to chat a few minutes. Jeff Kincaid, owner of the former Auto Tech in Huntington, was one of the most trustworthy, knowledgeable fellows in the car mechanics world that I have ever known. I had taken my vehicle to this shop since 1975 and parts were never replaced that weren’t needed. I miss Jeff and Auto Tech but am glad he’s happy with his part-time job.
ARTIST: Marshall University School of Art and Design presents works and talk by Devan Shimoyama, teacher at Carnegie Mellon University, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Visual Arts Center, Room 209. Shimoyama’s work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States. Admission is free.
NOMINEE: Layne Atkins of Huntington has been nominated by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller for the U.S. Air Force Academy. He graduates this year from Spring Valley High School.
DREAMING/DRIVING: Adam Yokum and Chris Allen join Ghandiii and Jetpack John$on on the Dreaming and Driving Tour at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Foundry Theater, second floor, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
SERVICES: Ceredo-Kenova Ministerial Association continues C-K Holy Week services Tuesday through Friday at Kenova United Methodist Church. Speakers and musicians include Matt Christian, 20th Street Baptist, and Josh Nunley, Kenova Church of God, Tuesday; Saints Alive and First Baptist of Kenova, Wednesday; Jeff Canterbury, First Baptist of Ceredo, Thursday; Tom Baisden, Ceredo United Methodist, and music, Kenova United Methodist, Friday.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Morris Veazey Jr., Gus Drum, Melanie Oyster, Donna Norris, April Jackson, Shawn Gue, Stan Maynard, Susan Fleshman, Courtney McLean, Tammy Meadows, Francis Foose, Mary L. Light, Charlie Johnson, Squire Parsons, retired gospel singer traveling worldwide and music teacher.
CHUCKLE: A wife started doing her face make-up as soon as she woke up. Her husband asked the reason. She replied, “I have locked my phone with facial recognition. And it’s not recognizing me without make-up.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
