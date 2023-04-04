The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUMORIST: “An Evening with David Sedaris” begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center after releasing his newest book, “The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.” He also offers a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a book signing and question-and-answer session. Books are available for sale. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $65.

NEW MEMBERS: Thirteen individuals were received into membership at Hurricane’s Forrest Memorial United Methodist Church in mid-February. They include Scott and Kristy Bowyer, Heather Cortellesi, Ruth Curry, Terry and Sandy Hanning, Ben and Kara Hughes, Barbara Karastury, Mike and Stephanie Mellace and Rick and Tish Wallace. May these new members continue working for the Lord with a goal of leading others to His work.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

