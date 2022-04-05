WINES: Carol Shelton, winemaker, offers a tasting/sampling of six wines from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. The cost begins at $39.
BAPTISMS/MEMBERS: Ten individuals were recently added to the new members list at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Through baptism were Emily Board, Justin Board, Alexis Silvers, Mason Silvers, Madison Waggy and Dustin White. Joining as new members were Philip Elliott, Patty Hager, Ginger Lewis and JoAnn Taylor. May these new members not only add to the number on the roster, but add to the inspiration, love, strength and witness of the Lord.
CONCERT: Hometown Radio and Shawnee State University present Phil Dirt and The Dozers in a Scenic Scioto Heritage Byway Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $25 and $20. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
MESSY: One could call Kathy White of Milton and me “messy Marvins” to a point. The first time we met was in the early 2000s when we paired up to mix the filling for chocolate peanut butter eggs at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church and ended up with more confectioner’s sugar on us and the floor than in the filling. Every time I hear of someone making the Easter treats, I can’t help but laugh because of this memory. Kathy says “I start my day each morning with your column! Keep up the good work.” Thanks, Kathy, for being a reader and a friend.
PANEL: A panel discussion, “NASA’s Role in Hollywood Films,” begins at noon Wednesday, April 6, either online or at Don Morris Room. A behind-the-scenes discussion on the portrayal of NASA in the news and Hollywood films, such as “First Man,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Martian,” are featured b Dr. William Barry, NASA chief historian 2019-2020; Kathryn Hambleton, NASA liaison: Entertainment and Branding; and Bert Ulrich, NASA Lead, public affairs officer.
LISTED: Four Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They include Mackenzie Johnson, Adam Kincaid, Kassandra Metzger and Mary Van Nostrand, all from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
EGG HUNTS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers two community Easter egg hunts Saturday, April 9, with more than 8,000 candy and toy-filled eggs and prizes. The first hunt begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Harris Riverfront Park, followed by the second one at 2 p.m. at St. Cloud Commons Park. Easter bunny is available for photos. The event is free and open to all ages. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
SEDER: An in-person modified community seder for B’nai Sholom families begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at B’nai Sholom Congregation. A livestream on YouTube is also offered. No meal is served. COVID safety guidelines are followed. For reservations, call 304-522-2980.
REVIVAL: Spring is a refreshing and renewal time ... a rebirth. A spring revival continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, April 5-8, at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. The Rev. Joey Nelson is the preacher.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tara Williams, Lauren Adkins, Laura Bias, Mark Brizendine, employee of Famco, Emily Alice Riggio begins the third of her teen years, Trista Elaine Esque becomes 18, Matt Qualls, Tyler Hoffman, Lexie Dunn, Trista Esque, Bobbi Carr, Ashtyn Hardesty, Annetta Adkins, Madeline Streets.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Josh and Rachel Sierson.
CHUCKLE: A woman was on the witness stand, accused of poisoning her husband. “After you put poison in the coffee, you sat at the breakfast table and watched your husband drink it. Tell me, didn’t you feel the slightest bit of pity for him?” the defense attorney prompted. “Yes,” she replied, “I think there was one moment when I felt sorry for him.” “And when was that?” “When he asked for his second cup.”