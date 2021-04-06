LIVE: Jewel City Sessions S3:E4 features Cypress Band from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, on Facebook Live. The virtual concert is sponsored by Michael Shade Music and Full Spectrum Audio.
GREETINGS: Squire Enos Parsons Jr., Southern gospel singer and songwriter born in West Virginia and living in Leicester, N.C., with wife, Linda, celebrated his 70-plus birthday Sunday, April 4. Squire used his bachelor of science in music from West Virginia Institute of Technology for the glory of God, writing and singing some of the most inspiring songs of all time. A former teacher in West Virginia, he was a member of Kingsmen Quartet for several years and ordained minister. He retired from full-time traveling gospel singing in 1999 due to health reasons. May his preaching and singing continue through many years.
BIRTHS: Two boys were added to the new arrivals list this year at Kenova United Methodist Church. Markai “Kai” Ahkeem Chandler was born Jan. 25 to Brittany Booth and Mark Chandler, weighing in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 22 inches long. His grandmother is Terry Booth. His great-grandfather is Had Dale. Grant Kenneth Heaberlin, born Feb. 3 to Zach and Meg Heaberlin, is grandson to Fox and Debbie Heaberlin. May these little princes bring much joy and happiness to the families and grow up to fear the Lord as they walk with Him.
SALES: Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers a bake and hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Big Lots, U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, weather permitting. Proceeds benefit summer events for special needs children.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the clubhouse. Devotion is by Courtney Parsley. Pledge leader is Sandi Martin. Hostesses are Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Public health protocol is observed. Call 304-429- 2108.
VOLUNTEERS: Tri-State Literacy Council offers a two-part, in-person tutor training for volunteers who want to work with adults to help them learn to read, write and do basic math. The training is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 10 and April 17, at Cabell County Public Library, third-floor meeting rooms 1 and 2. Both classes must be attended to receive tutor certification. Mask wearing and social distancing are observed. Pre-registration is required. Contact Samantha.knauff@cabell.lib.wv.us or 304-528-5700, Ext. 155, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
AWARDS: Yvonne DeKay School of Dance students recently participated in the On Point regional dance competition at Cabell Midland High School. Mia Davidson won overall platinum for a hip-hop solo and was first in her division and fourth overall in the 18-19 age groups. Kaelie Huff won overall platinum in the 13-15-year age category and platinum in her division for her contemporary dance solo, “One More Time.” She also, at the end of competition, took high score overall in the 13-15 age solo group. The school’s production routine, in which 15 members participating, won a high gold and overall Best Entertainment award for “This Joint is Jumpin’,” while the junior tap dance team won best choreography, platinum in their category and age division, a Terrific Tapping award and first place junior high score group for “Friend Like Me,” out of 67 groups competing. High school seniors at the school won the Classy and Sassy award for a jazz performance of “Senorita,” while hip hop students won overall, first place and a high gold for “Hip Jingle Hop.” School team members were Kaeli Huff, Mia Davidson, Taylor Bowden, Kelie Howell, Vinessa Fressola, Kenna Jeffs, Briana Melvin, Willow Wilson, Addison Mullins, Londyn Haney, Morgan Travis, Norah Smith, Zoey Melvin, Makayla Lusk, Emily York, Katie Musick, Anna Linville, Zoe Wilds and Madyson Kelley.
WORKSHOP: “Missed, Overlooked, Upcoming” is the topic for the last session of the spring season of West Virginia State University Economic Development Center’s Creators Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, via zoom. The session is presented by Marc Harshman. To register, visit wvsuedc.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Baumgardner, Angela Willey, Jessica Clark, Derek Neal, Cam Brown, Jerry McClellan, Zach Mitchell.
CHUCKLE: A photographer said to a young man, “It will be a much better picture if you put your hand on your dad’s shoulder.” The man commented, “It would be much more natural if he had his hand in my pocket.”